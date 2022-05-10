Armanino Continues National Growth with Addition of Philadelphia-based Firm Drucker & Scaccetti

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 20 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced that the partners and employees of Philadelphia-based tax firm Drucker & Scaccetti will join Armanino effective July 1, 2022. Drucker & Scaccetti will carry the Armanino LLP name and will be adding its downtown Philadelphia and Scranton, Pennsylvania offices to Armanino as the firm continues to expand its presence nationally and on the East Coast. Armanino opened its New York office in 2021 and this expansion represents a commitment to continue investment across the country.



"Drucker & Scaccetti has its finger on the pulse of the market, understands the importance of being ahead of trends and has a 30-year track record of bringing strategy to all their engagements, demonstrating both the curiosity and tenacity anyone would want from an accounting partner," said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino LLP. "They share our values when it comes to putting clients and people first and finding the best solutions to help organizations, making them the perfect fit to expand Armanino's presence into the region."

Complementing Drucker & Scaccetti's extensive tax consulting services, Armanino brings a plethora of specialty tax practices, including state and local tax, use tax, R&D tax credits, international tax and more. Clients will also have access to Armanino's robust audit and risk assurance services that includes everything from financial statements and Sarbanes-Oxley compliance audits to SOC 1 and SOC 2 reports, data privacy and cybersecurity.

"Since our founding, we've prided ourselves on our passionate advocacy on behalf of our clients, and they are who inspire us to constantly ask how we can find better ways to do things and bring forward the best solutions," said Geoffrey Mesko, partner and board chair at Drucker & Scaccetti. "Armanino shares our drive and vision and has the capabilities to help us best serve our clients with a comprehensive suite of services backed by deep industry knowledge and a focus on client goals."

With the addition of Armanino's wide-ranging capabilities in consulting, Drucker & Scaccetti clients will have access to a new range of transformative capabilities and software addressing business challenges ranging from outsourced accounting to digital transformation.

"Whether we're helping a client with accounting, human resources or CFO-specific challenges, or whether we're helping them evolve their technology systems and software, we want to take that journey together with clients and bring them more power and depth. That's why we're excited about what Armanino means for us and for the businesses we serve," said Rosalind Sutch, chief growth officer and partner at Drucker & Scaccetti.

Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the combination, commented: "Armanino is one of the country's most admired and respected firms. Their innovation, technology, passion for client excellence, leadership, talent and culture are the 'gold standard' that other firms try to emulate. Drucker & Scaccetti is known as Philadelphia's 'go-to' firm when it comes to sophisticated high net worth tax clients and owner operated businesses. They have become a 'melting pot' for young, entrepreneurial talent and are known in the marketplace for the brilliant tax and business advice they provide to their clients, making them a perfect fit to help drive Armanino's continued national expansion."

Armanino's strong growth is anchored in its pursuit of expanded solutions, technology focus and specialized expertise. The firm has been listed on Inside Public Accounting's Best of the Best Managed Firms list for 19 out of the last 20 years and is regularly featured in best places to work lists. Armanino is a Certified B Corporation®, committed to balancing people and purpose with profits and helping other organizations do the same.

This transaction is scheduled to close on July 1, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP (www.armaninollp.com) is one of the 20 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. Armanino is an independent member firm of Moore North America Inc. (MNA), which is itself a regional member of Moore Global Network Limited (MGNL), one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. All the firms associated with MNA and MGNL are independent entities, owned and managed in each location. Their membership in, or association with, MNA or MGNL should not be construed as constituting or implying any partnership between them. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group (www.amfmediagroup.com), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital (www.intersectcapitalllc.com) is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

Kyle McGuire, AMF Media Group

925.790.2788

kyle@amfmediagroup.com

Trevor Davis, Gregory FCA

215.475.5931

trevor@gregoryfca.com