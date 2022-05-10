Corporate Financial Solutions Offer Insolvency Services for Accountants to Help Them Achieve the Best Result for Their Clients

Nottingham, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent, licensed insolvency practitioners, Corporate Financial Solutions, are committed to utilising their expertise to aid accountants in finding a targeted solution for their client's financial difficulties.

With their headquarters located in Nottingham but with offices in London and throughout the Midlands, Corporate Financial Solutions have used their experience from working with a range of business sectors across the UK, to help hundreds of individuals and businesses who are struggling under financial pressure.

Why Choose CFS?

Corporate Financial Solutions insolvency services for accountants is tailored to lessen the burden when dealing with a client who has a range of financial issues, by providing them with professional help when dealing with all aspects of financial restructuring and formal insolvency options.

Fully accredited by the leading industry organisations, Corporate Financial Solutions offer a range of services to ensure they provide a high-quality, client focused and reliable service.

Some of these services include:

Corporate Financial Solutions are licensed to handle Company Liquidations, Administrations, and Insolvency Procedures.

Have a professional team of insolvency practitioners in Nottingham, London and the Midlands who have worked with businesses across a range of different sectors and have experience from large, international insolvency practices.

They take time to understand your business and are committed to finding positive solutions for your financial difficulties.

Corporate Financial Solutions offer a free no obligation consultation to enable you to take time to make your decision before committing to their service.

Their team are able to meet you at a location most convenient to you to discuss and strategize the next steps for your business.

Have a very flexible approach to fees and never charge until they've agreed with you what those fees are likely to be, and until they've been formally engaged.

What to Expect

Corporate Financial Solutions employ a team of dedicated UK insolvency practitioners who will try to save your business, and the earlier you seek professional advice, the more positive the outcome.

While the work of an insolvency practitioner is varied and mainly dependent on the type of case they are working on, there are a summary of key points that need to be addressed on every assignment:

It is imperative to understand what your company does, what market it operates in, its working history and the reasons for its current financial difficulties.

Address the possibility of saving your company or business by introducing some restructuring (which may be within the existing management or by sale to an independent third party).

Take into account exactly what the business owns and what the assets are worth – this will be completed by an independent valuer that the practitioner has worked with before or knows well.

Analyse the workforce – this is especially important if your company or business is going to be considered for trading on through administration.

Liaise with all secured lenders to ensure they are happy with the involvement of an insolvency practitioner and the proposed strategy.

If your company or business is in a more serious financial position and you need protection from creditors threatening legal action or winding up petitions, then the insolvency practitioner will discuss with you the next options available.

In the event that your company or business cannot be saved, then you will receive the utmost support from the insolvency practitioner who will oversee the process of organising shareholder and creditor meetings to place your company into liquidation.

More information

To find out more about Corporate Financial Solutions insolvency services, please visit their website at https://www.cfsinsolvencypractitioners.co.uk/

