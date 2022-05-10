Lightup Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program to Help Drive Data Quality for BigQuery

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightup , developers of data quality monitoring solutions, today announced that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program as a strategic partner. Lightup is helping Google Cloud customers achieve 100% data asset coverage across tens of thousands of data elements living in BigQuery, Google's cloud data warehouse.



Enterprise data warehouses are exploding in volume, increasing 10x every five years, which requires data quality monitoring and data observability solutions to scale more than 1000x to maintain quality. At the same time, companies are struggling to write data quality checks with legacy tools that fail to support the necessary levels of agility and scale.

Lightup's enterprise-grade data quality monitoring solution solves this dilemma, providing organizations with a solution for ensuring data quality for SQL data stores and streaming data sources that can be up and running in minutes. It continuously tracks the data going into and coming out of a data warehouse to detect significant changes that are indicative of degradation in data quality. Lightup uses anomaly detection, powered by machine learning to meet the dynamic nature of high cardinality and near-real-time streaming data volumes.

As a Google Cloud Partner, Lightup offers customers a rich catalog of built-in connectors, data quality indicators, real-time data quality checks, and automated anomaly detection for quick visibility into factors such as data volumes and null checks, for a wide variety of use cases across vertical markets including retail, financial services, and healthcare.

"We're excited to be included in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program as a modern data quality monitoring and data observability platform. Our mission is to help enterprise organizations proactively address hidden data outages before they occur. Our collaboration with Google is an important step forward for our customers and the data quality market," said Manu Bansal, co-founder, and CEO, Lightup.

"As data warehousing solutions have increased in volume over the years, so too has the need for data monitoring solutions that help organizations proactively identify and explain data changes and issues with their pipelines," said Manvinder Singh, Director, IaaS/PaaS Partnerships, Google Cloud. "We're pleased to have Lightup as a part of the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program and help customers access the solutions and expertise they need to manage their data at scale."

About Lightup

Lightup has developed a breakthrough data quality monitoring solution that proactively detects and explains significant changes in data that indicate issues with the data pipeline. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Lightup is the first solution that provides developers with an out-of-box solution that ensures data quality for SQL data stores such as Snowflake and Databricks and streaming data sources including Kafka and Segment.

