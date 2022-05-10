Syneos Health Leaders Recognized by HBA

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® SYNH, the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced that Kasey Boynton, MPH, MBA, Director, Client Engagement, Real World Evidence & Late Phase, and Feni Komline, RN, BSN, Director, Engagement Center, Deployment Solutions, have been recognized by the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) as exemplary female leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry for 2022.



"I am thrilled to see Kasey Boynton and Feni Komline recognized by HBA for their industry impact. Addressing opportunities across the product development continuum – from clinical trial diversity to patient engagement – they're committed to changing patients' lives," said Michelle Keefe, CEO, Syneos Health. "Kasey and Feni are role models for employees across the organization, representing our Total Self culture and Values in action. As CEO, I'm honored to see this recognition by external partners. They're both simply inspiring."

HBA is a global nonprofit organization comprised of individuals and organizations spanning the healthcare industry, committed to furthering the advancement and impact of women. Each year, the organization celebrates women leaders across the life sciences spectrum through their corporate partner Rising Star and Luminary employee recognition program.



In 2022, two Syneos Health female leaders are being recognized in the HBA Rising Star category. Nominated by the HBA's Corporate Partners, the Rising Stars represent various career stages and disciplines and have demonstrated noteworthy achievements and proven attention to furthering their careers.

Kasey Boynton, MPH, MBA, Director, Client Engagement, Real World Evidence & Late Phase, brings more than 14 years of combined experience in the development and implementation of global clinical programs within CROs, academia and biotech companies. Her role is focused on the planning, design and execution of evidence generation for Syneos Health client programs. Kasey co-leads the Syneos Health Black Employee Resource Group with whom she is building a culture of inclusivity, representation and belonging across the organization. Importantly, Kasey is also a key leader in Syneos Health's work with patient diversity in clinical trials.

Feni Komline, RN, BSN, Director, Engagement Center, Deployment Solutions, has more than 20 years of professional experience in the Engagement Center space, with a primary focus on Inbound Patient/Customer Support. Feni is a people manager with day-to-day oversight of Engagement center performance, operational ownership, and accountability for results to ensure excellence within the customer and patient experience. She leads multiple projects to help clients understand their business goals and develop customized strategies and plans that allow them to meet their objectives.

Syneos Health has been a member of the HBA for more than 20 years. This commitment is part of the organization's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion focus, investing in women's leadership, innovation and creativity across the biopharmaceutical sector.

"Developing talent and building diverse teams is what drives breakthrough performance," added Keefe. "We're committed to an inclusive culture and continually looking for top talent to achieve our Vision – Shortening the Distance from Lab to Life®."

