Dominica hosts Jazz 'n Creole Festival after two years

Roseau, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a halt caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dominica hosted its world-famous Jazz ‘n Creole Festival at the Cabrits National Park - Fort Shirley in Portsmouth on May 1, 2022. It was jointly hosted by Discover Dominica Authority and the Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives.



The Caribbean Island country of Dominica draws on a mix of cultures, and the local music is infused with a variety of genres. Besides its natural beauty, the local culture, cuisine, and music are major attractions that entice people from around the world to the "Nature Island of the Caribbean".



The Jazz ‘n Creole Festival 2022 attracted a large crowd of jazz enthusiasts to Dominica's shores.



The festival was all about fun and joy with musical performances by various jazz artists and bands, including Saint Lucian artists Teddyson John and JSJ Trio from Guadeloupe. Femme 4, comprising four local female artists also participated in the Jazz 'n Creole Festival. The artists who rocked the stage were – Marsha Laurent, Shalina Samuel, Marsha Augustine, and Tasha Peltier.



Kimberly King, the Marketing Manager of Dominica said, "Dominica's Jazz ‘n Creole is a fusion of jazz music with Creole music, food, as well as culture, all in the family-friendly atmosphere of Fort Shirley in the Cabrits National Park. We are enthusiastic about being able to host the event in 2022 as events, as well as festivals, are the essential niche and strategy pillar for Dominica's tourism development.



"The culture and tradition of Dominica have been protected because of festivals and events, which ensure the socio-economic development of the country."



The Nature Isle of the Caribbean witnessed the eleventh edition after a break of two years due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The organizers were excited to conduct this edition of the Jazz 'n Creole Festival.



Besides this, Dominica will be hosting the internationally famous World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) during the final weekend of October 2022. The festival marks the conclusion of Creole heritage month. It is an annual three-day music festival hosted only in Dominica.



The WCMF attracts tourists and media coverage from across the globe. The music festival provides entertainment dedicated to the advancement of global Creole culture and music. The festival also contributes to establishing regional cooperation and network capabilities in culture, tourism, and entertainment.



As per the data by the authorities, it attracts more than 10,000 tourists and around 100 international and regional media partners each year. This massive music festival is attended by visitors from the Caribbean, French Antilles, Africa, and North America, as well as from around the world.



Apart from this tourism-attracting festival, Dominica has been engaged in multiple activities which have contributed to the promotion of tourism on the Caribbean island.



The Commonwealth of Dominica is best known for attracting tourists to its mesmerising beaches, luxurious resorts, boiling lake, and tropical rainforests. Festivals, which represent the Caribbean Island country's tradition and culture, are also counted as tourist attractions.



Dominica is home to flavours of music and dance as well as cultural festivals and hosts multiple carnivals, festivals as well as cultural events, which keeps the citizens intact to local culture.



