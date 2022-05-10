OpsRamp Named a Market Leader in Observability in Independent Analyst Firm's Report

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp, the digital operations management company, has been named a Market Leader for Observability in Research In Action's Vendor Selection Matrix™ report on Observability Platforms: The Top Global Vendors 2022. OpsRamp, which develops a SaaS platform for hybrid IT observability, AI-driven event management, and intelligent automation, received its highest score for breadth and depth of solution offering, registering a 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5.



Other high scores for OpsRamp included vision and go-to-market, innovation and differentiation, recommendation index, customer satisfaction and price versus value ratio, with the company receiving a 4.25 out of 5 in all of those categories. OpsRamp was one of 19 observability vendors profiled in the report.

"For enterprise IT and DevOps teams and MSPs who want to deliver hybrid visibility and control, transform insights into action, and replace routine operational tasks with intelligent automation, OpsRamp is an excellent choice," the report concluded in its "Bottom Line" section.

Leading MSPs and enterprises use the OpsRamp platform to not only discover and monitor hybrid IT environments but also apply machine learning and automation to improve critical metrics such as faster incident resolution and lower downtime. With thousands of monitoring integrations for on-prem and cloud resources, and many third-party event and alert integrations for your existing tools, OpsRamp gives you unified visibility and centralized control over your increasingly complex hybrid IT environment.

Research In Action's Vendor Selection Matrix™ - Observability is intended as a useful guide to important observability market trends, and key top global observability platforms as selected by 1,500 buyer companies based upon product, company and service quality. The research should help decision makers across IT and business to determine which Observability Platforms fit requirements for an observability journey. According to Research In Action, the study should be used as a starting point before a more detailed evaluation of observability platforms.

Research In Action's Vendor Selection Matrix™ is a methodology for vendor evaluation where 63% of the evaluation is based on a survey of enterprise IT or business decision makers and 37% on the analyst's judgment.

"OpsRamp is honored to be recognized as a market leader in this inaugural Research In Action Observability study," said Varma Kunaparaju, OpsRamp CEO. "With our extensive capabilities across hybrid discovery and monitoring, event and incident management, and remediation and automation, we believe we've been delivering observability to our customers since our inception. The breadth and depth of our capabilities is unmatched in the industry and this study provides some recognition of that."

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp is a digital operations management software company whose SaaS platform is used by managed service providers and enterprise IT teams to monitor and manage their cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Key capabilities of the OpsRamp platform include hybrid infrastructure discovery and monitoring, event and incident management, and remediation and automation, all of which are powered by artificial intelligence.

