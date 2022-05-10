Former CIA Senior Executive Elizabeth Kimber Joins Two Six Technologies

ARLINGTON, Va., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Six Technologies ("Two Six"), a high-growth, technology-focused provider of products and expertise to U.S. national security customers, announced that Elizabeth (Beth) Kimber has joined the company as Vice President of Intelligence Community Strategy.



"I'm excited to announce the addition of Beth Kimber to our leadership team," said Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six Technologies. "Beth's expertise and exceptional knowledge of mission needs will help Two Six accelerate our delivery of technological superiority to our nation, allies, and partners through rapid, impact focused innovation."

Kimber served more than 37 years in the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), including as the first female Deputy Director of the CIA for Operations (DDO). As DDO, Kimber was responsible for overseeing the CIA's worldwide human intelligence operations and networks, as well as the CIA's foreign intelligence collection and covert action missions.

"Two Six Technologies is a unique company focused on addressing some of the most critical and challenging threats to U.S. national security," said Kimber. "I am thrilled to join the team to help deliver the innovative technologies urgently needed by our defense, intelligence, and operational customers."

Kimber joined the CIA in January 1985 and was promoted into the Senior Intelligence Service in 2002. She served 18 years of her career in field operational positions, including as Chief of Station and DNI Representative. She also served as Acting Deputy Director of CIA (Acting DDCIA), the first Assistant Director of CIA for Europe and Eurasia, and Deputy Director of the National Clandestine Service.

Kimber received a Bachelor of Arts in History and French from Hamilton College in 1984 and is a graduate of Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program. She is the recipient of the Presidential Rank Award (Meritorious) and numerous CIA and Intelligence Community awards.

About Two Six Technologies

Two Six Technologies is a high-growth technology company dedicated to providing products and expertise to national security customers. The company solves complex technical challenges in six areas that are key to national security missions: cyber and space operations, data science, information operations, microelectronics, nextgen communications, and intelligence and decision support.

The company offers a family of operationally deployed products including Pulse, IKE™, SIGMA™, TrustedKeep™, M3, and others. Major customers include the Department of Defense, including U.S. Cyber Command and DARPA, Department of State, the Intelligence Community, and the Department of Homeland Security. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Two Six Technologies employs more than 500 professionals and maintains a global operational footprint that includes a technical presence in more than 40 countries, coupled with native proficiency in 20+ languages.

Two Six was formed in February 2021 by global investment firm The Carlyle Group. For more information, visit twosixtech.com , @twosixtech on Twitter, and Two Six Technologies on LinkedIn .

