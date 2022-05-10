Digital Check Announces Higher Top Speed for SmartSource Pro Elite and Pro Elite Plus Series Check Scanners

Northbrook, IL, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Check's SmartSource Elite series scanners are receiving a speed boost at the top end, with the fastest models now operating at 170 documents per minute (dpm). The increase applies specifically to the fastest-rated model of the SmartSource Pro Elite and Pro Elite Plus, which currently operate at 155 dpm. New 170 dpm units will begin shipping in May.
The higher speed is enabled by a new firmware version that will be standard on all new devices, with no mechanical changes – effectively a no-charge upgrade for customers who purchase new SmartSource scanners.
"We are constantly searching for ways to make our devices more efficient, as part of our process of continuous improvement," says Mike Donovan, Digital Check's vice president of North America sales. "In this case, our regular development cycle was able to produce a roughly ten percent performance increase from the same hardware, and so we are happy to pass that benefit along to our customers."
Notably, the higher speed does not result in any compromises on image quality; the scanners still capture and process images at their full resolution.
The SmartSource Elite series have recently seen a number of no-charge upgrades: Prior to the speed increase, an automated cleaning mode was added across the entire product line. Like the speed increase, the cleaning mode can be added retroactively to recently purchased devices. Financial institutions and resellers that use SmartSource products are encouraged to contact their Digital Check representatives for more details.
About Digital Check
Digital Check is the leading worldwide provider of check scanners and peripherals for the banking industry. Our TellerScan®, CheXpress®, and SmartSource® lines of scanners provide the industry's most reliable performance with superior MICR and image quality. Digital Check's software delivers image enhancement and advanced networking technology for virtual environments, helping to reduce costs and improve deposit efficiency. Learn more at www.digitalcheck.com.
Attachment
Paul Rupple Digital Check Corp. 224-383-0129 prupple@digitalcheck.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.