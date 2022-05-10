DXM Awarded Technology Pioneer Recognition by World Economic Forum

Recognition is part of The World Economic Forum's selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2022 - companies that are tackling issues from sustainability and climate change to healthcare and more.



NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DXM, a plug-and-play software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for the apparel and footwear industry, was selected as one of the World Economic Forum's 2022 "Technology Pioneers." DXM enables brands, retailers and creators to deliver highly customized, locally produced products in 48 hours, dramatically reducing waste.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are using new technologies and innovation poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

With DXM's selection as a Technology Pioneer, CEO Matthew Wallace will participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. DXM will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

"We're excited to welcome DXM to our 2022 cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Saemoon Yoon, Community Lead, Technology Pioneers, World Economic Forum. "DXM and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of industries that are critical to solving some of our world's most complex issues today. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world."

"In a world of rapid digital transformation, the apparel industry has been left behind, resulting in long lead times, a guessing game on product demand and excessive waste," said Wallace. "With DXM, we are uniting best-in-class global partners to flip the traditional model on its head by leveraging advanced manufacturing to deliver quality, on-demand, locally produced apparel with a turnaround in days, not months. We are proud to be acknowledged alongside these other great innovators for the transformation we are pioneering in the apparel industry and are excited about the opportunity our sustainable manufacturing solution can bring to other industries in the years to come."

For the first time, over one-third of selected Technology Pioneer firms are led by women, well above the industry average . The firms also come from regions all around the world, creating a truly global community. This year's cohort includes start-ups from 30 countries, with Vietnam, Rwanda and Czech Republic represented for the first time.

The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. This year's Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community's selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company's relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms .

About DXM:

DXM is transforming on demand manufacturing through its open, software-as-a-service platform. Brands, retailers and creators use the DXM platform to offer highly customized apparel, footwear, and more, and in turn, build brand loyalty while eliminating unnecessary waste. DXM is a company comprised of best-in-class, global partners including American brand Carhartt and some of the world's leading apparel manufacturers - Shahi, Brandix, MAS, and Busana Apparel Group. For more information, please visit https://www.projectdxm.com/

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. ( www.weforum.org ).

About the Technology Pioneers:

The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.