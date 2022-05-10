Fortinet Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Partner Program Hits New Milestone, Surpassing 500 Integrations

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelerate 22



John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

"Fortinet's portfolio of cybersecurity solutions is built from the ground up with integration and automation top of mind. The momentum with our Open Ecosystem is more important than ever as organizations continue digital acceleration initiatives. Many organizations struggle to get their legacy point solutions to work together effectively, and others already have heterogeneous vendor environments. We meet our customers wherever they are along their IT journey with the Fortinet Security Fabric, and with over 500 product integrations, we're helping our customers and partners achieve their goal to simplify IT and security operations and fortify their business for the future."

News Summary

Fortinet® FTNT, a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced the Fortinet Security Fabric has surpassed 500 technology integrations with more than 300 Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Partners, providing customers and channel partners with integrated solutions to combat the growing threat landscape, improve security effectiveness, reduce complexity, and simplify operations. The continued momentum and growth of the Fortinet Open Ecosystem is a testament to the openness, flexibility, and collaborative power of the Security Fabric, and demonstrates the value of strong technology alliances that Fortinet has established and cultivated over the years.

Technology Integrations Address Growing IT Complexity

The work-from-anywhere trend has dramatically changed the enterprise IT landscape, requiring applications to be distributed across hybrid IT deployments, including multi-cloud and data center networks, to meet constantly shifting business requirements. As more businesses digitize and move to dynamic, hybrid environments, the challenges of managing complexity and moving with increased agility multiply.

Fortinet continues to innovate and set new industry standards with converged networking and security solutions. Through the adoption of the Security Fabric, organizations gain complete visibility and comprehensive security across data centers, campuses, interconnecting branches, home offices, remote workers, and multi-cloud deployments. And with over 500 integrations across 300 Fabric-Ready technology partners, customers, channel partners and service providers of all sizes can pick from a range of solutions that are optimized for the Fortinet Security Fabric. As a result, organizations can focus on achieving business outcomes with greater agility instead of managing complexities in their deployments.

The Fortinet Open Ecosystem

As organizations transition to dynamic models to support their digital acceleration journey, adoption of the Fortinet Security Fabric continues to grow, as does partner focus on integrations to support it. Since its launch in 2016, the Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program continues to provide and incentivize partners with program infrastructure, resources and tools to integrate with the Security Fabric and develop joint solutions as part of the Fortinet Open Ecosystem. Over the last year, alliance initiatives have focused on these core use cases:

Infrastructure Automation – to support day zero and day-n automation.

HashiCorp



Cloud Security – for fast and secure multi-cloud access, SD-WAN connectivity and application performance and security.

Broadcom, Megaport, Teridion



Secure Networking – for next-generation solutions to enrich visibility and network analytics and coordinate real-time threat detection and policy enforcement.

AMD, Cubro, Intel, Niagara Networks, Ribbon Communications, Volli Communications



5G & Telco Solutions – to drive security innovation, automation, and management across 5G, mobile and Telco network architectures and use cases.

Enea, Nethive, NetNumber, NoviFlow, Telco Systems



OT/IoT security – to discover and secure critical infrastructure and IoT/IoMT devices and ensure protection and compliance.

Claroty, Dragos, Enea, Nozomi Networks, Ordr, OTORIO



Zero Trust Security – for next-generation solutions to drive access, authentication, and authorization, and ensure continuous backup and recovery.

beyond SSL, Keyfactor, Rubrik



Network and Security Operations – to strengthen security posture and drive operational efficiency.

appNovi, KnowBe4, Red Canary, ReliaQuest, SecurityBridge, Tufin



Each of these solutions is optimized for the Fortinet Security Fabric, allowing customers to overcome complexity and begin harnessing the full potential of their investments from trusted technology leaders in the industry. Additionally, Fortinet-developed Fabric Connectors provide deep integrations into technology partner platforms and automate operations, policies, and processes, closing security and compliance gaps.

Fortinet channel partners are served with best-in-class products and technologies that they can easily bundle and augment with their high-value services for customers. They benefit from faster time-to-deployment and reduced technical support burden because the solutions are pre-validated in the Fortinet Open Ecosystem. The solutions enable channels to speed customers' time to value and innovation.

The inclusive philosophy of the Fabric-Ready Partner Program continues to motivate partners to join the Fortinet Open Ecosystem and offer well-architected and exceptional solutions for the benefit of customers and channel partners, simplifying and securing their digital acceleration journey and accelerating their time to value.

For more information on the Fortinet Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Partner Program and Fortinet Open Ecosystem, visit here.

Supporting Quotes

"We're excited to be working closely with Fortinet as they bring to market its FortiGate 3000F and 3500F NGFWs. Together, Fortinet and AMD enable organizations to host business-critical applications anywhere and still provide the same level of security and consistent access to corporate users, customers, and partners, regardless of their location or the device they are using."

- Surya Hotha, Senior Director, Product Marketing, Adaptive and Embedded Computing Group at AMD

"The internet is increasingly becoming the new enterprise network as cloud applications and work-from-anywhere approaches are the go-forward direction. Partnering with Fortinet gives us the opportunity to optimize our solutions and deliver advanced observability capabilities that help customers manage the whole end-to-end experience, from the user to the far end destination."

- Serge Lucio, Vice President and General Manager, Agile Operations Division at Broadcom Software



"Fortinet is a leading network security company in the OT and CPS space, with a massive global footprint and innovative new product portfolio. Due to these key strengths, the partnership and product integrations between Claroty and Fortinet empower us to deliver more value to our customers via network-centric controls. We're honored to be a top partner for the CPS security space in the Fortinet ecosystem."

- Simon Chasser, Chief Revenue Officer at Claroty

"Fortinet combines industry-leading SD-WAN capability with built-in security that represents the best value in the industry. Cubro, a Fortinet Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance partner, provides products that help ensure high availability and network serviceability for these critical functions. Cubro is extremely pleased with both the technology and business support provided by Fortinet's Alliance program to create complete solutions to customers' most pressing issues."

– David Burns, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Cubro Network Visibility

"A robust OT cybersecurity program requires a blend of technology, people, and process. As leaders in OT cybersecurity, Fortinet and Dragos have partnered to provide best in class technology and resources to empower OT defenders to detect and protect against threats to prevent any impact to uptime and safety within industrial operations"

- Matt Cowell, Vice President of Business Development at Dragos

"Fortinet's Open Ecosystem program is more than just a technology partnership. We are constantly performing joint global marketing and sales activities resulting in many customer opportunities. The award-winning Enea Aptilo IoT Connectivity Control Service™ (IoT CCS), which includes Fortinet's FortiGate NGFW, is a new groundbreaking service delivered on Amazon AWS to mobile operators adding a programmable layer of IoT policy, security, and automation."

- Jonas Björklund, Vice President Product Line Aptilo at Enea

"Our partnership with Fortinet as part of Fortinet's Open Fabric Ecosystem continues to grow as we built additional FortiManager Consul-Terraform-Sync (CTS) Module and FortiOS Consul-Terraform-Sync (CTS) Module integrations this past year to further automate and alleviate our joint customer challenges. Security teams can quickly deploy Day-0 configurations or make iterative changes for Day-1 and Day-2 operations."

– Burzin Patel, Vice President of Global Alliances at HashiCorp

"Fortinet is a leader at the intersection of networking and security, strategy, and end-to-end transformation. Intel is a leader in developing disruptive industry solutions through a vast ecosystem alliance network. Working together, Fortinet and Intel offer unique capabilities that empower our customers to deliver digital innovation at the speed of businesses today."

– Dorin Vanderjack, Vice President and General Manager, U.S. OEM & Strategic Account Sales at Intel



"The Fabric-Ready partnership enables the integration of our Megaport Virtual Edge service into Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, which optimizes branch-to-cloud connectivity for our joint customers. We look forward to deepening our relationship with Fortinet to help companies simplify their networks and enhance security with the Fortinet Security Fabric."

– Jim Brinksma, CTO at Megaport

"The world of Telco network security is becoming more complex, and as a result more susceptible to the resourcefulness of a wide range of hackers. The technical integration between Fortinet and NetNumber provides the industry with an innovative solution by reducing the attack surface. The Fortinet and NetNumber Fabric-Ready technology partnership is an excellent example of an ecosystem approach to help protect and secure our customers' networks as well as their end customers."

- Matt Rosenberg, Chief Revenue Officer at NetNumber



"We are proud to be part of the Fortinet Open Ecosystem that represents our Silicon Valley corporate culture of openness, innovation, and agility. In today's dynamic market environment, this powerful partnership enables an agile network security architecture to ease operational efficiencies for SecNetOps teams by providing a holistic solution to guard the entire digital assets for the world's most demanding service provider and enterprise environments."

– Ben Askarinam, CEO and Founder of Niagara Networks

"Nozomi Networks was the first OT security vendor to join the Fabric-Ready Partner Program years ago. Then we integrated our solutions with FortiSIEM, FortiNAC and FortiGate to eliminate network blind spots and answer growing demands for holistic security solutions that effectively span IT and OT. Over the years the market has grown, and our partnership is stronger than ever. Today our combined leadership gives customers the assurance that they have the best possible visibility, response and control for their automation process and operational networks."

- Chet Namboodri, Senior Vice President, Business Development and Alliances at Nozomi Networks

"Enterprises worldwide are overwhelmed as they embrace digital transformation while also addressing risks from the explosive growth of connected devices. Ordr's integration with Fortinet solutions, including FortiManager, FortiGate and FortiNAC, delivers automated visibility and security of all connected devices, and accelerates Zero Trust initiatives. Together, our partnership has set the time-to-value industry standard customers have come to expect for securing IoT, OT, and IoMT."

- Eric Berkman Vice President, Worldwide Tech Alliances and Channel at Ordr

"Being a strategic partner in the Fortinet Security Fabric, OTORIO's unique OT security risk platform delivers deep domain expertise in OT contextualization, operational intelligence, and telemetry. The complementary security solutions enable users to leverage and extend Fortinet's unique USP on the operational shop floor by providing true operational risk identification, awareness, and management. OTORIO's OT Security platform capabilities are integrated into Fortinet's solution stack, enhancing Fortinet offerings, and introducing novel capabilities like assessments with built-in IEC62443 capabilities and other standards."

- JF (Jay) Gignac, Vice President Global Sales at OTORIO



"ReliaQuest's commitment to Fortinet, as a Fabric-Ready Partner, combines the power of ReliaQuest GreyMatter with bi-directional integrations to Fortinet technologies. This enables GreyMatter to become the security operations platform for our shared customers - now and in the future."

– Brian Foster, Chief Product Officer at ReliaQuest

"As cyberattacks continue to increase in sophistication and volatility, automated and responsive security strategies are now more critical than ever. Rubrik and Fortinet's combined solution dramatically simplifies customers' ability to quickly and effectively recover from ransomware and integrate the advantages of hybrid multi-clouds."

– Ghazal Asif, Vice President of Global Partners and Alliances at Rubrik

"As part of the Fortinet Open Ecosystem, SecurityBridge has partnered with Fortinet to deliver an industry-leading security solution that addresses real-life challenges of all companies running SAP. The integration of a holistic SAP security platform and FortiGate delivers a unique integration between network and application security for SAP."

– Christoph Nagy, CEO of SecurityBridge



"Fortinet's Fabric-Ready Alliance program is a strategic focus for Teridion's go-to-market execution. We feel the Fabric-Ready integration gives our joint MSP, System Integrator, and Service Provider partners the unique ability to deliver state-of-the-art, custom-built, WAN, Cloud Network, and Security services to their enterprise customers, thus enabling secure and optimal digital transformations at scale."

– Ryan Gibbons, Head of Channels and Sales, Americas at Teridion

"As a key Fortinet Fabric-Ready technology alliance partner, Tufin delivers risk-based security policy automation solutions to our mutual customers, enabling them to achieve security and compliance, while maximizing business agility. We are proud to be a member of one of the largest cybersecurity ecosystems, breaking down industry silos, and providing integrated solutions that respond to today's most pressing network security challenges."

– Pamela Cyr, Senior Vice President of Business and Corporate Development at Tufin



About Fortinet

Fortinet FTNT makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. This is why the world's largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 580,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses.

