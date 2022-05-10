1812 Brewing Company, Inc. Engages Specialty Investment Bank

Watertown, NY, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. KEGS ("KEGS" or the "Company") announced that it has engaged elite Boston, MA-based investment bank Tully & Holland Incorporated ("Tully & Holland" or the "Bank") to assist KEGS' efforts to pursue a strategic acquisition or acquisitions in the craft brewing industry. Specifically, Tully & Holland's ( www.tullyandholland.com ) efforts on behalf of the Company will consist of the creation of a target list of craft breweries, which it will research and analyze as potential acquisitions. And with available funding, the Bank will approach and negotiate potential terms of acquisitions with the specific candidates that the Company so wishes.

"This Bank is absolutely the right choice for us," stated Mr. Scozzafava. He continued, "Since 1992, they have been focused on serving consumer businesses, and its financial expertise in combination with its deep industry experience enables them to better serve the goals of the Company. Tully & Holland has represented both sellers and acquirors in transactions of all sizes. And importantly, they have an expertise in consumer beverages – including having participated in multiple transactions involving microbreweries."

The contract, executed last month, is an annual contract.

About 1812 Brewing Company ("KEGS or the "Company") :

KEGS is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nation-wide network of craft breweries to develop and foster respective brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. KEGS looks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be shared across it such as production, distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is to be built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members' respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers. The Company seeks to be an "incubator" of growth for its holdings in the industry.

The Company's current holding, 1812 Brewing Co., produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale ("1812 Amber Ale"), 1812 Light, Hazy Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Pilsner, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

