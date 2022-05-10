Hain Celestial to Participate in Cowen's 6th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN ("Hain Celestial", "Hain" or the "Company"), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life®, today announced that the Company is hosting a fireside chat discussion at Cowen's 6th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 3:50 PM Eastern Time. The webcast can be accessed on Hain Celestial's website at www.hain.com under Investor Relations and the Press & Events section.
About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN is a leading organic and natural products company that has been committed to creating A Healthier Way of Life® since 1993. Headquartered in Lake Success, NY with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, Hain Celestial's food and beverage brands include Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Cully & Sully®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Frank Cooper's®, Garden of Eatin'®, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley's®, Health Valley®, Imagine®, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney's® (under license), MaraNatha®, Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, ParmCrisps®, Robertson's®, Rose's® (under license), Sensible Portions®, Spectrum®, Sun-Pat®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, Thinsters®, Yorkshire Provender® and Yves Veggie Cuisine®. Hain Celestial's personal care brands include Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, JASON®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene® brands. For more information, visit hain.com.
Contacts:
Investor Relations:
Chris Mandeville and Anna Kate Heller
ICR
hain@icrinc.com
Media:
Robin Shallow
robin@robincomm.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.