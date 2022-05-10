REMINDER/Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Stella-Jones Inc. will be held on
Wednesday, May 11th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EDT
Via Live Audio Webcast: https://web.lumiagm.com/457484504
MONTREAL, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders, including non-registered shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder, will be able to participate at the meeting, ask questions and vote, provided they are connected to the internet and comply with all of the requirements set out in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated March 14, 2022 (available on our website).
Non-registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the meeting as guests, but guests will not be able to vote nor ask questions at the meeting.
ABOUT STELLA-JONES
Stella-Jones Inc. SJ is North America's leading producer of pressure-treated wood products. It supplies all the continent's major electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with wood utility poles and North America's Class 1, short line and commercial railroad operators with railway ties and timbers. Stella-Jones also provides industrial products, which include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers and coal tar-based products. Additionally, the Company manufactures and distributes premium residential lumber and accessories to Canadian and American retailers for outdoor applications, with a significant portion of the business devoted to servicing the Canadian market through its national manufacturing and distribution network. The Company's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Visit our website: www.stella-jones.com
STELLA-JONES WILL HOLD A CONFERENCE CALL
TO DISCUSS ITS FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS
|Open to:
|Investors, analysts, and all interested parties
|DATE:
|Wednesday, May 11th, 2022
|TIME:
|1:30 p.m. EDT
|CALL:
|(438) 803-0545 (For all Montreal and overseas participants)
|1 (888) 440-2194 (For all other North American participants)
THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE MARKETS OPEN THE DAY OF THE CONFERENCE CALL THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.
Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.
If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the call by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and entering the passcode 4899896 on your phone. This recording will be available on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 as of 4:30 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.
For further information, please contact Pierre Boucher of MaisonBrison at 514-731-0000.
