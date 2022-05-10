EDAP TMS SA to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 17, 2022

Company to host conference call and webcast on, Wednesday, May 18th at 8:30 am EDT
LYON, France, May 10, 2022 - EDAP TMS SA EDAP, the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31st, 2022 after the markets close on Tuesday, May 17th, 2022.
An accompanying conference call and webcast will be hosted by Marc Oczachowski, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Rhodes, CEO of EDAP U.S., and François Dietsch, Chief Financial Officer. The call will be held at 8:30am EDT on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022. Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration.
Conference Call & Webcast
Wednesday, May 18th @ 8:30am Eastern Time
Domestic: 877-451-6152
International: 201-389-0879
Passcode: 13728747
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1541898&tp_key=e83b07e195
About EDAP TMS SA
A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer. EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith® i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL). For more information on the Company, please visit focalone.com, http://www.edap-tms.com, and us.hifu-prostate.com.
Company contact:
Blandine Confort
Investor Relations / Legal Affairs
EDAP TMS SA
+33 4 72 15 31 50
bconfort@edap-tms.com
Investor Contact
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2568
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com
