Environics Analytics Launches All-New Spotlight Platform in Canada for Quick Consumer and Market Insights

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environics Analytics (EA) today announced the launch of its self-serve data analytics reporting platform, SPOTLIGHT. Offered as software-as-a-service, this easy-to-use tool is powered by EA's industry-leading data and provides in-depth consumer and market insights for small businesses, financial advisors, realtors and others to help optimize their marketing initiatives and grow their business.



The SPOTLIGHT platform enables users to quickly access reports and maps—from demographic characteristics and consumer segments to household and food expenditures—for any Canadian area of interest. Available on an annual subscription basis or via ad-hoc transactions through the self-serve e-commerce application, SPOTLIGHT's intuitive interface makes it easy for users to:

Find the right location for a new store or business – Draw or define a trade area and access dozens of insightful market reports to help find the most profitable location for their business and identify growth opportunities for expansion

– Draw or define a trade area and access dozens of insightful market reports to help find the most profitable location for their business and identify growth opportunities for expansion Understand the consumers living in a trade area – Get comprehensive demographics and consumer segmentation for any location or trade area, helping to identify the best prospects and where to find more of them

– Get comprehensive demographics and consumer segmentation for any location or trade area, helping to identify the best prospects and where to find more of them Forecast demand for products and services – Determine growth opportunities for expansion or cross-sell by accessing shopper demographics and expenditure insights



"We're very excited to be launching this intuitive report-based platform," says Evan Wood, EVP and Chief Strategy Officer at Environics Analytics. "We know that small businesses are strapped for time and resources. Now, in just a few simple steps, they can have practical, affordable data-driven insights at their fingertips to optimize their marketing efforts at the local neighbourhood level."

Featuring over forty reports to choose from and using Environics Analytics' privacy-compliant consumer and market databases, SPOTLIGHT also offers flexible payment options designed to fit any budget. Users can access robust market and location insights through single or multiple report options for quick analysis or an annual subscription plan with premium features for greater flexibility.

For additional information on the all-new SPOTLIGHT platform, please visit us online or contact inquiries@environicsanalytics.com

