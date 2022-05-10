Navitas Upgrades GaN IC Power by 50% for EV, Solar and Data Center

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor NVTS, the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits has announced the NV6169, a new high-power 650/800 V-rated GaNFast™ power IC with GaNSense™ technology to address higher-power applications such as 400-1000 W 4K/8K TVs and displays, next-generation gaming systems, 500 W solar microinverters, 1.2 kW data-center SMPS, and up to 4 kW / 5 hp motor drives.
GaN is a next-generation power semiconductor technology running 20x faster than traditional silicon. Compared with traditional silicon chargers, gallium nitride chargers can achieve 3x the power or 3x faster charging with up to 40% energy savings in just half the size and weight of legacy silicon solutions. GaNFast power ICs with GaNSense technology integrates power, drive, control, with additional autonomous-protection and loss-less current-sensing to deliver the simplest, smallest, fastest and now even-higher-power performance.
The 45 mOhms NV6169 features a 36% reduction in on-resistance (RDS(ON)), delivering 50% more power than prior designs, in an industry-standard, low-profile, low-inductance, 8 x 8 mm PQFN package for high-efficiency, high-density power systems.
"Over 50,000,000 GaN power chips have been shipped to customers including Samsung, Dell, Lenovo and Xiaomi with zero reported GaN-related field failures, and GaNSense technology enables real-time, accurate sensing of voltage, current and temperature to further improve total system performance and robustness," noted Dan Kinzer, Navitas' COO/CTO and co-founder. "Unprotected, so-called ‘discrete' GaN or silicon chips can't match Navitas' performance and reliability, and by offering the NV6169, we extend our reach into higher-power applications such as data centers, solar and EV – with an unprecedented 20-year limited warranty to accelerate GaN adoption into these more-demanding systems."
The NV6169 is the highest-power-rated IC from the most-advanced, third-generation integrated GaN platform. GaNFast power ICs with GaNSense technology feature GaN-industry-first features such as loss-less current sensing and the world's fastest short-circuit protection, with a ‘detect-to-protect' speed of only 30 ns, 6x faster than discrete solutions. In motor-drive applications, GaN ICs deliver up to 40% energy savings vs. silicon IGBTs, eliminate 30 external components, and increase system efficiency by 8%.
Unlike competing solutions, the NV6169 is rated at 650V for nominal operation plus an 800 V peak-rating for robust operation during transient events. As a truly-integrated power IC, the GaN gate is fully-protected and the whole device rated at an industry-leading electrostatic-discharge (ESD) specification of 2 kV.
The NV6169 is available immediately to customers under NDA. Mass production lead times are currently 6 to 16 weeks. Simulation models (PSPICE/LTSPICE/SiMetrix), 3D package model (STP) and application note (AN-0016) are available to designers to optimize next generation systems.
About Navitas
Navitas Semiconductor NVTS is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, protection and sensing to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new-energy markets. Over 145 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 50 million units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Sustainability is a core focus, as every GaNFast power IC shipped saves 4 kg of CO2 emissions. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021.
Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.
Contact Information
Stephen Oliver
VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations
Navitas Semiconductor
ir@navitassemi.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/386226a0-057f-4f10-8825-90c58a81ff58
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.