The Greenrose Holding Company to Present at Upcoming May Investor Conferences

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. GNRS GNRSW))) ("Greenrose" or the "Company"), a multi-state grower and producer of cannabis brands and products, is scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor conferences in May 2022:
Canaccord Genuity 6th Annual Virtual Cannabis Conference
Presentation: Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord78/gnrs/2482706
Wolfe Research Virtual Consumer Conference
Panel Topic: "Cannabis Cultivation and Capital"
Panel Time: Friday, May 13, 2022 at 1:45 p.m. ET
For more information about the conferences or to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting with Greenrose management, please contact your respective conference representative or contact the Company's investor relations team at GNRS@gatewayir.com.
Greenrose's latest investor presentation has been filed with the SEC and can be found on Greenrose's investor relations site at www.greenroseholdings.com.
About The Greenrose Holding Company Inc.
The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. is a multi-state cultivator and producer of cannabis brands and products. Greenrose is driven by cultivation, with the understanding that being a leader in the cannabis industry requires starting with outstanding flower derived from unique genetics and scalable grow methods. Greenrose aims to be a vertically integrated company that looks for scale and horizontal consolidation. For more information, please visit www.greenroseholdings.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Cody Slach or Jackie Keshner
(949) 574-3860
GNRS@gatewayir.com
Greenrose Contact:
Daniel Harley
Executive Vice President, Investor Relations
(516) 307-0383
ir@greenroseholdings.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
