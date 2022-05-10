Vital Farms to Participate in May Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms, VITL a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, today announced that Russell Diez-Canseco, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bo Meissner, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences in May:
Tuesday, May 24, 2022: Credit Suisse Halo Investment Summit: Vital Farms will participate in a panel discussion beginning at 12:25 p.m. Eastern Time
Wednesday, May 25, 2022: Cowen Future of the Consumer: Sustainable Growth for the New Ecosystem Conference: Vital Farms will host a fireside chat beginning at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time
The fireside chat will be webcast live under the "Events & Presentations" tab of the Vital Farms Investor Relations site at: https://investors.vitalfarms.com/investor-relations.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms is a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas in 2007, Vital Farms has become a national consumer brand that works with nearly 300 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware public benefit corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, crew members, and stockholders. Vital Farms' products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 21,000 stores nationwide.
Contact
Media:
Nisha Devarajan
Nisha.Devarajan@vitalfarms.com
Investors:
Matt Siler
Matt.Siler@vitalfarms.com
