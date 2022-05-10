Global Security Robots Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security Robots Global Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global security robots market reached a value of US$ 8.7 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 19.3 billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Security robots are automated guards that rely on artificial intelligence (AI), streaming video, and other connected technologies to surveil and perform security tasks. They are equipped with high-definition (HD) cameras, electric motors, and modern high-capacity batteries. They assist in reporting, monitoring, investigating, detecting intruders, and patrolling surveillance areas. As they are reliable, incorruptible, and cost-efficient compared to security guards, security robots are extensively utilized in numerous establishments, such as malls, parking lots, and schools or campuses across the globe.
Security Robots Market Trends
Due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and inflating number of cases, there is a significant rise in the adoption of security robots around the world. This can also be attributed to lockdown restrictions imposed by governing agencies of numerous countries and the increasing adoption of social distancing to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
Apart from this, there is a significant rise in the trend of indoor robots worldwide on account of their ability to deliver a range of safety and commercial benefits.
Furthermore, leading market players are employing advanced technologies, such as neural networks, that help these robots in learning over time and improving their functionality. They are also incorporating automation capabilities that allow security robots to be deployed on challenging terrains and environments for performing surveillance and other action-based on analytics. This is creating a favorable market outlook.
Besides this, due to the growing terrorist activities, geopolitical instability, and territorial disputes, there is a considerable rise in security concerns across different countries. This, along with the extensive increase in commercial security expenditure budgets and continuous funding of research and development (R&D) activities, is anticipated to impel the market growth.
Key Market Segmentation
This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global security robots market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on component, type, application and End-user.
Breakup by Component:
- Propulsion System
- Frames and Sensors
- Camera Systems
- Guidance and Navigation Control System
- Power Systems
- Others
Breakup by Type:
- Unmanned Ground Vehicle
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
- Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
Breakup by Application:
- Spying
- Patrolling
- Explosive Detection
- Rescue Operations
- Others
Breakup by End-user:
- Defense and Military
- Residential
- Commercial
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AeroVironment Inc., BAE Systems plc, Boston Dynamics (Hyundai Motor Group), Cobham Limited (Meggitt PLC), Elbit Systems Ltd., Knightscope Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen, Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, QinetiQ, SMP Robotics Systems Corp., Thales Group and The Boeing Company.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global security robots market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global security robots market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the End-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global security robots market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Security Robots Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Propulsion System
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Frames and Sensors
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Camera Systems
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Guidance and Navigation Control System
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Power Systems
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Unmanned Ground Vehicle
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Spying
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Patrolling
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Explosive Detection
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Rescue Operations
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 Defense and Military
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Residential
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Commercial
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 AeroVironment Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 BAE Systems plc
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Boston Dynamics (Hyundai Motor Group)
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Cobham Limited (Meggitt PLC)
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Elbit Systems Ltd.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.6 Knightscope Inc.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Kongsberg Gruppen
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.8 Leonardo S.p.A.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Northrop Grumman Corporation
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 QinetiQ
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.12 SMP Robotics Systems Corp.
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.13 Thales Group
15.3.13.1 Company Overview
15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.13.3 Financials
15.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.14 The Boeing Company
15.3.14.1 Company Overview
15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.14.3 Financials
15.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8nzshv
Attachment
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.