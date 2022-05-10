Food Texture Market Size Worth USD 16,326.4 Million | Globally, By 2028 at 4.9% CAGR – Food Texture Industry Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing urbanization and changing lifestyles have increased the demand for textured food products in different societies and cultures are fueling the market growth. Reducing sugar consumption has become a global health goal and an affordability issue with sugar taxes increasing costs for manufacturers and consumers is the key reason for consumers to adopt textured food products. Owing to these factors in acceptance, textured food is gaining huge importance on a global market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Food Texture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Specialty Starch, Others), by Source (Plant-Based, Animal-Based, Synthetic, Others), by Functionality (Thickening, Gelling, Emulsifying, Stabilizing), by Application (Dairy, Bakery, Confectionery, Poultry & Meat), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".



The market size stood at USD 12,252.9 Million in the year 2021. The Global Food Texture Market size is expected to reach USD 16,326.4 Million by the year 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Increasing Population and Rising Demand for Textured Food in Urban Cities is expected to Fuel the Market Growth.

Increasing urban population, changing lifestyles of individuals owing to considerable rise in disposable incomes is the main factor that boosts the overall growth. In recent years, increase population of at workplace leaves less time for food preparation, in turn demands quality food for better health benefits. Packaged baby foods are popular in the urban areas, as they provide adequate amount of nutrition for infants.

Additionally, interest in protein has been building for years. Its value has grown far beyond its use for building muscle, and today protein is considered essential for weight management and good health. There are applications at every life stage, from infant feeding to elder care nourishment. From our team's regional observations, huge demand is seen for plant-based protein which has grown along with concerns about sustainability, the environment and animal products.

Segmentation of the Global Food Texture Market:

Type Hydrocolloids Emulsifiers Specialty Starch Others

Source Plant-Based Animal-Based Synthetic Others

Functionality Thickening Gelling Emulsifying Stabilizing Others

Application Dairy Bakery Confectionery Poultry & Meat Ready to Cook & Eat Sauces, Soups & Dressings Other Convenience Food

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



High Cost of Textured Food

High price of the textured food products have restricted their adoption among middle-income groups. Furthermore, home-cooked food is preferred by consumers duel in the rural and isolated regions, due to lack of awareness about these products. However, promotional campaigns and affordable textured food products would lead to overall increase in the revenue generation of the market

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Food Texture Market also had a huge impact. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to a severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data- points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Growth of Food Texture Market in North America

North America is expected to dominate the Global Food Texture Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. Decrease in consumption of highly sugar-based food rates and rising purchasing power of population in the Asia-Pacific region have significantly fostered the demand of the textured and milk formula-based products in this region. Intensive Research and Development (R&D) activities by various companies in the food segment would help the companies to offer affordable textured food products in this region.

For instance, in Europe vegan product development in plant-based dairy alternatives, yogurts, creamers, butters and spreads is a fast-growing segment, but consumers are sensitive to taste and texture.

In North America, Consumers expect plant-based protein alternatives to resemble their "original" counterparts, especially in ice cream, cheese and meat. So, brands are looking to increase viscosity and mouth feels in plant-based dairy alternatives to resemble the richness of whole milk.

CP Kelco

Tate and Lyle PLC

Ingredion Inc

DuPont

Kerry Group

Lonza Group Ltd

Naturex

Puratos Group

Cargill Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.





