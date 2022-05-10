Insights on the Healthcare Cognitive Computing Global Market to 2027 - by Technology, Deployment Mode, End-use and Region

Dublin, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare cognitive computing market reached a value of US$ 3.60 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 11.04 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.20% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Cognitive computing is a self-learning system that relies on data mining techniques, pattern recognition, natural languages, human sense processing, and system refinements to simulate the human thought process. It processes enormous amounts of data to answer specific queries, gives customized intelligent recommendations and supports decision making. It analyzes emerging patterns, spots business opportunities and handles critical process-centric issues in real-time. It also enhances customer interactions by providing relevant, contextual and valuable information. At present, cognitive computing is extensively utilized in the healthcare sector to treat patients using past data and recognize any health-related issues.



Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market Trends

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is a rise in the demand for gene-specific treatment to eliminate cancer cells without damaging healthy tissues. This, along with advancements in the healthcare industry around the world, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, there is an increase in the use of third computing platforms to facilitate better patient care.

This, coupled with the escalating demand for personalized treatments in oncology, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Besides this, healthcare cognitive computing finds application in customized medicine, melanoma screening, and electronic health record (EHR) data analysis.

Additionally, the increasing cost of drug discovery and clinical trials worldwide are catalyzing the demand for healthcare cognitive computing. Apart from this, governing authorities of several countries are undertaking initiatives to promote the usage of e-health technologies, which is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, key market players are focusing on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), which is projected to bolster their overall profitability.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global healthcare cognitive computing market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on technology, deployment mode and End-use.



Breakup by Technology:

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning

Automated Reasoning

Others

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by End-use:

Hospitals

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices

Insurance

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Apixio (Centene Corporation), Apple Inc., CognitiveScale, Enterra Solutions LLC, Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Healthcare X.0 GmbH, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, MedWhat and Microsoft Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global healthcare cognitive computing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global healthcare cognitive computing market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the End-use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global healthcare cognitive computing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

