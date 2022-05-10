VelocityEHS® Partners with Praedicat to Deliver ESG-Focused Green Chemistry

CHICAGO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) software, announced today it is partnering with Praedicat, the leading liability emerging risk analytics company, to launch a Green Chemistry offering as part of the Accelerate Platform that tackles critical ESG challenges through the AI components of natural language processing (NPL) and machine learning.



Specifically, VelocityEHS Green Chemistry deploys Praedicat's groundbreaking, patented, technology to actively scan thousands of scientific journals in real-time to continually assess and update the risk profile of in-use chemicals based on the potential to cause harm.

It is an unprecedented opportunity for global enterprises to achieve long-term competitive advantages by assessing and reducing their use of hazardous materials and minimizing their overall risk profiles based on the latest science and data.

"The VelocityEHS Green Chemistry solution is powered by our game-changing ActiveEHS approach," said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. "ActiveEHS marries our team's deep domain expertise with world-class machine learning to drive continuous improvement for customers. In this case, we're bringing together by far the largest chemical safety dataset and EHS customer base in VelocityEHS, with Praedicat, the leader in risk-profiling technology. Customers will be able to do predictive risk profiling for chemicals quickly and easily identifying safer alternatives ahead of the competition. That means delivering outstanding outcomes for investors and frontline employees alike."

"To tackle ESG, companies need science-based, data-driven, forward-looking business intelligence to make smart business decisions, quickly and with rigor," said Dr. Robert T. Reville, President & CEO of Praedicat. "Our solution has been proven with our casualty insurance client base, and this collaboration allows us to bring our unique forward-looking modeling perspective to an extraordinary group of companies under the VelocityEHS umbrella. It's an exciting partnership all around."

The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, delivers best-in-class performance in the areas of health, safety, risk, ESG and operational excellence. Backed by the largest global software community of EHS experts and thought leaders, the software drives expert processes so that every team member can produce outstanding results. For more information about VelocityEHS and its complete award-winning software solutions, visit www.EHS.com.

About Praedicat

Praedicat is a liability emerging risk analytics company for casualty insurers and global industrial companies. Praedicat's emerging risk framework makes emerging risk actionable across its lifecycle, helping companies to better identify liabilities early, track the risks and take action as they mature, and defend claims if litigation emerges. Praedicat develops SaaS products, like CoMeta® and ChemMeta®, that are powered by patented artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Praedicat's software innovations deliver the science around health and environmental risks to businesses, driving smarter decisions that make the world cleaner, safer and healthier.

Praedicat was established in 2012, is headquartered in Los Angeles, California and has offices in New York and London. To learn more, visit www.praedicat.com.

About VelocityEHS

Relied on by more than 10 million users worldwide, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS technology. Through the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, the company helps global enterprises drive operational excellence by delivering best-in-class capabilities for health, safety, environmental compliance, training, operational risk, and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG). The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry's top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2021 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com .

