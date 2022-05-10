North American Façade Anchors Market Expected to Grow at 5.4% CAGR by 2026

Raipur, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the North American Façade Anchors Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.
How is the Report Helpful?
The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.
Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.
What are the Top Market Drivers?
The North American facade anchors market registered a decline of about 10% in 2020, creating significant losses for industry stakeholders serving the market. However, the market is likely to recoup at an impressive rate in the near term, supported by few growth drivers including –
- Promising housing starts in the USA,
- An expected recovery in the economy,
- Growing North American construction spending, and
- A gradual shift from low-rise buildings to mid-and high-rise buildings as well as skyscrapers.
Furthermore, there is a strong demand for the restoration of the older facade or exterior claddings, which ensures a resilient outlook for the market in the coming years.
Market Segmentation:
Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.
Product Type – Façade Anchors and Masonry Anchors
Application Type – Curtain Wall, Rainscreen Cladding, and Others.
Country-wise – The USA, and Canada.
Segment-wise Analysis -
Based on the application type, ‘Curtain wall' is likely to retain its gigantic lead in the market in the foreseen future, driven by increasing demand from high-rise towers and the growing need for restoration of older facades.
Based on the product type, ‘Facade anchor' is expected to remain the larger segment of the market during the forecast period. Increasing tall towers with the growing need for efficient fastening and anchoring solutions has led to a significant increase in the demand for facade anchors from external facade claddings.
In terms of country, the USA is expected to remain the vanguard of the facade anchor systems market in North America during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market with the presence of major façade anchor OEMs, distributors, and raw material suppliers.
Who are the Top Market Players?
After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -
- WireBond
- Heckmann Building product
- Gridworx
- Knight Wall Systems
- EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG
- KEIL Befestigungstechnik GmbH
- Monarch Metal
- Halfen
- Fischer Group of Companies
- Hilti Group
- Simpson strong Tie
What deliverables will you get in this report?
- In-depth analysis of the North American Façade Anchors Market.
- Detailed market segmentation.
- Competitive-landscape analysis.
- Historical, present, and future market size analysis.
- Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.
- Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.
- Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.
- The geographical presence of the key players.
