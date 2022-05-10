bitcastle, the Crypto Platform With No Trading Fees, Launches Major Redesign to Help Beginners and Professionals Alike Optimize Their Trades

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- bitcastle, the crypto-to-crypto exchange platform creating a safe and easy way for any type of trader to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, today launches a user interface renewal that will make the program even easier to use. Already known for its affordable, safe and beginner-friendly feel, today's UI renewal features an intuitive user experience with straightforward features that are easy to grasp.
Beginners and seasoned traders alike use bitcastle because:
- The unique High&Low binary trading option offers a simple way to speculate on cryptocurrency movements while making a profit. With results available as fast as five seconds, bitcastle offers the fastest binary option in the crypto market today.
- All major pairs trading fee is $0.
- It provides the tools required to trade both major and minor pairs. The program enables trading for BTC, BCH, ETH, LTC, and XRP, as well as twenty minor coins frequently traded worldwide.
- The bitcastle dashboard provides everything needed to make educated trading decisions. For new traders, this greatly reduces the learning curve to break into crypto. Experienced crypto traders can use the indicators, check the market cap, receive notifications on major crypt news, and activate other features that can optimize their trades.
The High&Low feature is especially welcoming for new investors because traders don't need to have full knowledge or details of the trending currencies or the market - instead, new traders only need a simple and quick estimation of whether the value of the crypto pair they choose will close higher or lower after a few seconds or minutes. To profit from the trade, users will just have to select ‘high' or ‘low,' and confirm their prediction after the set time expires.
The High&Low feature offers several modes to choose from:
- High&Low and High&Low spread, with a timeframe of 15 minutes to one day.
- Lightning and Lightning spread, where the outcome is clear in as little as five seconds.
The bitcastle renewal makes crypto-to-crypto exchanges fun, easy and affordable. With the platform's straightforward and user-friendly update, anyone can learn or hone their trading skills.
Learn more about how to use the platform here, and head to bitcastle.io to start trading today.
Media contacts:
Name: Masao Kigaki
Email: contact@bitcastle.io
Website: https://bitcastle.io
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.