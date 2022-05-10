Rillion Launches in United States as it Rebrands from Palette Software, a Leading Accounts Payable Automation Provider in the Nordics

CHICAGO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global SaaS solutions provider Rillion announced today its launch in the United States. Formerly Palette Software, Rillion has 3,000 customers and 340,000 users across 50 countries. The solution captures invoice data, processes invoices, matches purchase orders, offers searchable archives, and allows complex approval workflows to boost productivity in finance and accounts payable (AP) departments.
"By launching Rillion in the United States, we can help small, medium and large sized companies save time and money by minimizing manual work, while also providing greater transparency to eliminate bottlenecks in payments and invoice systems," said Paul Mullis, President of Americas of Rillion. "Palette Software has been around for nearly 30 years, putting in countless hours and effort into testing and refining the software to ensure it meets the needs of finance teams across the world, and we can now bring that to the U.S. with multiple solutions as Rillion."
The AP industry is fraught with vulnerabilities, with an average organization losing 5% of its revenue to fraud every year. This can often be avoided with sophisticated technology and insight into the payment systems. Rillion is a new way to prevent and detect fraud enforcing a company's metrics, providing visibility and accountability into the budgeting and payment systems. Simultaneously, the cloud-based solution allows AP professionals to keep data centralized and ensure compliance, whether in an office or working remotely.
"Ardent Partners' 2022 research shows that digital transformation has become the end goal for more AP and finance leaders in the United States and around the world than ever before," said Bob Cohen, Vice President of Research at Ardent Partners. "Rillion, with its proven workflow, PO-matching, and ERP integration capabilities, along with its ability to support the straight-through processing of invoices, is entering this market at an ideal time and we expect it to make an impact quickly."
Rillion currently works across nearly all industries, from agriculture to construction to retail and more. In addition, Rillion is expanding access in small and medium businesses with Rillion One, formerly Centsoft. Rillion One quickly and easily automates the flow of incoming invoices, making it ideal for a company that may not have a fully dedicated finance department but still has automation and accounts payable needs.
With 150 global employees and 24 North American employees, Rillion is actively growing its U.S. presence and establishing the leadership team. Rillion works with 25 partners across the globe, including in multiple cities in the United States to bring the software to a growing number of clientele nationwide.
About Rillion
Rillion makes clients' jobs easier by letting them do more, with less. As AP Automation experts, Rillion provides the proper tools to allow finance professionals to transform how they manage invoices – from data capture and requisitions, to invoice matching and approvals. Rillion comes from over 25 years of experience providing the best customer service in the industry resulting in a more efficient invoice process and peace of mind to Accounts Payable. To date, Rillion has supported over 3,000 companies across over 50 countries. For more information and to learn more visit www.rillion.com.
Agency for Rillion
palette@praytellagency.com
