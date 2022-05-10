Access Vascular Inc. Named 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Award Winner

BILLERICA, Mass., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access Vascular, Inc. (AVI) today announced it has been named "Best New Technology Solution – Drug Delivery" in the 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Awards. AVI's patented, groundbreaking new biomaterial-based catheters were recognized for their potential to reshape the field of vascular access and value based care at large.



The majority of hospitalized patients receive a vascular access device, and more than 30% of those will experience some type of complication, including thrombus or infection. One of the root causes of this is the use of polyurethane for traditional catheter design and production, which triggers the body's natural defenses.

Transformational in design, AVI's hydrophilic catheters mimic the body's chemistry to evade its natural defenses and dramatically reduce the most common and costly complications for better medical and economic outcomes. Two recent studies on AVI's HydroPICC® and HydroMID® devices demonstrated a significant reduction in complications such as occlusions, replacements, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and phlebitis compared to traditional catheters with as much as 100% reduction for some of these complications.

"It is a tremendous validation to have the medical technology community recognize the importance of biomaterials in medicine and the value our family of catheters can deliver for patients, clinicians and health systems around the world," said James Biggins, CEO at Access Vascular, Inc. "The AVI devices are designed to help hospitals eliminate unnecessary complications with vascular access devices thereby improving time to treatment and reducing the strain on hospital staff."

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the top companies, people, platforms and products in the health, fitness and medical technology industries today. This year, more than 4,000 nominations from around the globe were submitted. All MedTech Breakthrough Award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the digital health and medical technology industries, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of critera, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.

For more information about Access Vascular and its family of novel biomaterial-based catheters, please visit www.accessvascularinc.com.

About Access Vascular

Access Vascular was founded to address the most common and costly complications of intravenous therapy: infection, thrombosis, and phlebitis. Taking a foundationally different approach to thrombus reduction, the company manufactures intravenous catheters from a hydrophilic material which retains significant amounts of water. Engineered to mimic the body's natural chemistry, Access Vascular catheters are designed to evade the foreign body response and complications that come with it. Our award-winning, FDA-cleared products are HydroPICC® and HydroMID®. For more information, please visit www.accessvascularinc.com.

Media Contact:

Anastasia Mironova

VP, Strategy & Marketing

(206) 778-6685