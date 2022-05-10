VBL Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 17

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics VBLT, a late-clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class therapeutics for difficult-to-treat malignant solid tumors and immune or inflammatory indications, today announced that it will release first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022 on Tuesday, May 17 before market open. Professor Dror Harats, M.D, Chief Executive Officer, and Sam Backenroth, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:30am ET to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.
|Call Details:
|Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 8:30am ET
|Conference ID: 13729281
|US: 1-877-407-9208
|Israel Local: 1 809 406 247
|International: 1-201-493-6784
|Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8pjhkd83
About VBL Therapeutics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics (VBL), is a late-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for difficult-to-treat malignant solid tumors and immune or inflammatory indications. VBL's novel VTS™ gene-based platform and antibody-based monocyte targeting technology enable the creation of a pipeline of programs that are designed to harness the body's innate biological processes to provide unique solutions for significant unmet medical needs. VBL's lead oncology product candidate, ofra-vec (ofranergene obadenovec; `VB-111`), is an investigational targeted anti-cancer gene-based agent in development to treat a wide range of solid tumors. Ofra-vec is currently being studied in a Phase 3 registration-enabling clinical trial (NCT03398655) for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. To learn more about VBL, please visit vblrx.com or follow VBL on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube or Facebook.
CONTACT
Daniel Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
+1 (617) 430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
