First Western Trust Hires Heath Kinsland to Focus on Denver Tech Center

DENVER, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Trust Bank ("First Western Trust"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Western Financial, Inc. MYFW, has announced the hiring of Heath Kinsland as Market President with a focus on the Denver Tech Center (DTC), CO area.



Mr. Kinsland enables First Western Trust to help clients in DTC build their best lives for generations by developing trusted relationships, providing high-touch personal service, and delivering trusted expertise with access to tailored banking and wealth management services.

"We are pleased to extend our highly personalized client-focused approach, and comprehensive suite of wealth management and private banking products and services to the DTC market," said Suzanne Johnson, Regional President Denver Metro. "Heath comes to us with over 20 years of banking experience and an extensive track record of delivering sophisticated solutions to high-net worth clients that help them achieve their goals. His experience as a leader, expertise in listening to client's needs, and finding solutions that help them reach their objectives will serve him well as a trusted advisor. We are thrilled to have Heath lead our talented team in DTC, and look forward to him growing our presence in the Denver metro market. We believe Heath's proven track record of success aligns with our desire to build the best private bank for the Western wealth management client for generations."

Mr. Kinsland relocated to Colorado in 2019, having moved from North Carolina. His professional credentials include multiple leadership positions with Flatirons Bank's sales team in Boulder, CO, spanning commercial, consumer, and mortgage sales teams. His experience also includes various leadership positions in wealth, commercial lending, and private banking with Truist (formerly BB&T and SunTrust). His community involvement has included the PLAY Boulder Foundation, the official non-profit partner of the City of Boulder Parks and Recreation Department, and the Boy Scouts of America. Mr. Kinsland, who recently relocated from Arvada to Highlands Ranch, is looking forward to finding meaningful ways to get involved in his new community.

For more information, please contact Heath Kinsland at (303) 640-2404 or Heath.Kinsland@myfw.com.

About First Western Financial, Inc.

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California. First Western and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "MYFW." For more information, please visit www.myfw.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS ID 477166.

Forward-Looking Statements

