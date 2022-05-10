NightHawk Biosciences to Present at the 4th Annual Treg Directed Therapies Summit on PTX-35

DURHAM, N.C., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NightHawk Biosciences NHWK, a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, today announced that Matthew Seavey, Ph.D., MBA, NightHawk's Vice President of Research will be presenting data on PTX-35, and serving on an expert panel discussing modes of Treg activation, at the 4th Annual Treg Directed Therapies Summit being held on May 17-19th in Boston.
PTX-35 is a novel, potential first-in-class antibody immunomodulator of TNFRSF25 (death receptor 3), a receptor that is preferentially expressed by antigen-experienced T cells and can be utilized to expand regulatory T-cell subsets for auto/inflammatory indications. PTX-35 is the Company's first antibody-based product and is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with solid tumors.
Presentation Date/Time: Day-1, Wednesday, May 18th at 4:30 PM ET
Presentation Title: Agonizing Over Treg Expansion to Treat Human Disease: An Update on Our TNFRSF25-Agonist, PTX-35
Expert Panel Date/Time: Day-2, Thursday, May 19th at 11:30 AM ET
Expert Panel Title: Optimizing Routes of Administration & Delivery Mechanisms to Induce Timely Treg Specific Activation
Discussion Highlights:
- Describing a clinical-stage Treg immunomodulator with utility in both oncology and auto/inflammation
- Demonstrating preclinical efficacy in several possible, clinical indications including transplantation, autoimmunity, and metabolic diseases
- Expanding plans for new indications and modalities, as well as opportunities for partnerships
The Hanson Wade 4th Annual Treg Directed Therapies Summit is focused on targeting and translating Treg modifying therapies and brings together executives and leading researchers from large pharma, biotech and academia to discuss developments in Treg therapies.
NightHawk Biosciences, Inc.
NightHawk Biosciences is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new drugs from discovery through commercialization. The Company leverages its integrated ecosystem of subsidiaries to accelerate the development of novel therapies that arm the immune system, breaking through barriers that prolong traditional drug development. This empowers us to bring our ideas to life with efficient control, superior quality, and uncharacteristic agility.
For more information on the Company and is subsidiaries, please visit: www.nighthawkbio.com, and also follow us on Twitter.
Media and Investor Relations Contact
David Waldman
+1 919 289 4017
investorrelations@heatbio.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.