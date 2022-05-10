neurocare group AG announces participation at Clinical TMS Society 2022 Annual Meeting

MUNICH, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- neurocare group AG ("neurocare" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in personalized mental health and performance empowering clinicians to deliver best practice, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Clinical TMS Society 10th Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL held May 12-14, 2022.
The Annual Meeting of the Clinical TMS Society provides a unique opportunity to connect with an international gathering of TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) providers and researchers. As an exhibitor during the event, neurocare will offer attendees the opportunity to learn more about its TMS product family, including the new Apollo TMS Therapy System. In addition, the Company will participate in the PULSES Workshop, a two-day, hands-on training course delivered by Clinical TMS Society renowned clinicians, engineers and researchers.
The Company will also be participating in the American Psychiatric Association's Annual Meeting in New Orleans, LA held May 21 - 25, 2022.
About neurocare group AG:
neurocare is innovating mental health and performance. We offer the first digital therapy platform (DTP) in its area that empowers clinicians to deliver best practice. Our integrated and personalized therapy approach is based on a strong clinical science background with over 20 years of research and technology development. Our business is driven by two strong growth channels: building our own clinics and providing our unique DTP to 3rd parties. We are currently treating about 2,000 patients annually in our own clinics. www.neurocaregroup.com
Contact:
Pamela Keck
neurocare group AG
pamela.keck@neurocaregroup.com
