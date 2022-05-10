Aveanna to Participate at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

ATLANTA, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. ("Aveanna") AVAH today announced that its management team will attend the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference in New York on May 17, 2022.
Management will host 1x1 investor meetings as well as a fireside chat at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day, May 17, 2022. Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the fireside chat by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.aveanna.com/. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and has operations in 33 states providing a broad range of pediatric and adult healthcare services including nursing, rehabilitation services, occupational nursing in schools, therapy services, day treatment centers for medically fragile and chronically ill children and adults, home health and hospice services, as well as delivery of enteral nutrition and other products to patients. The Company also provides case management services in order to assist families and patients by coordinating the provision of services between insurers or other payers, physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. In addition, the Company provides respite healthcare services, which are temporary care provider services provided in relief of the patient's normal caregiver. The Company's services are designed to provide a high quality, lower cost alternative to prolonged hospitalization. For more information, please visit www.aveanna.com.
Investor Contact
Dave Afshar
Chief Financial Officer
ir@aveanna.com
