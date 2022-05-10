OptimizeRx to Participate in Upcoming May Conferences

ROCHESTER, Mich., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the "Company") OPRX, a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy, announced today that management will participate in the RBC Healthcare Conference taking place in New York City on May 17-18, 2022, and the B. Riley Annual Institutional Conference happening in Beverly Hills, California on May 25-26, 2022.
Details for the RBC Healthcare Conference fireside chat are as follows:
|Date:
|Wednesday, May 18
|Time:
|2:05pm Eastern Time
Management will also be available for in-person one-on-one meetings. To request a meeting please contact: mary.fleming@rbccm.com or patricia.ganning@rbccm.com.
Details for the B. Riley Annual Institutional Conference presentation can be found below:
|Date:
|Thursday, May 26
|Time:
|9:30am Pacific Time
Management will also be available for in-person one-on-one meetings. To request a meeting please contact: 1on1@brileyfin.com.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx is the best-in-class health technology company enabling care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through the most intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary digital point-of-care network, OptimizeRx helps patients start and stay on their medications.
For more information, follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com.
Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "targets", "designed", "could", "may", "should", "will" or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company's expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's growth, business plans and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's business, the economy, and other future conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other risks summarized in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
OptimizeRx Contact
Andy D'Silva, SVP Corporate Finance
adsilva@optimizerx.com
Media Relations Contact
Maira Alejandra, Media Relations Manager
malejandra@optimizerx.com
Investor Relations Contact
Ashley Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
arr@lifesciadvisors.com
