Study Finds That Wondr Program Improves Energy, Mood, Sleep and More

Dallas, TX, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DALLAS, TX (May 10, 2022) – A recent study found that participants of Wondr Health experienced less indigestion, better self-confidence, more energy, improved mood, a reduction in pain, and better sleep. Participants who experienced greater weight loss and increased physical activity further enhanced these benefits. These results were published in the BMC Public Health Journal.

"Physical benefits associated with weight loss are well-documented, but less is known about the effect on quality of life," said Tim Church, MD, MPH, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Wondr Health. "These findings confirm that the benefits of Wondr go well beyond weight loss."

This study evaluated 26,658 participants (79% women) after the initial 10 weeks of the Wondr program. The purpose of this study was to examine the association between weight loss, change in physical activity, and quality of life following participation in the Wondr program.

The study found that 68% of participants experienced less indigestion, 65% had enhanced self-confidence, 64% showed improvements in energy, 63% reported a boost in their mood, 39% had a reduction in musculoskeletal pain and 33% improved their sleep.

A study from a large consulting firm further supported this approach reporting that 83% of employers think it is important to enhance their employees' total well-being over the next three years.

"A whole-person approach is crucial to support the physical and mental health of a population," Dr. Church said. "Organizations that simplify their benefits by identifying strategies and solutions that address both mind and body will target the top chronic conditions and drive outcomes and cost-savings for their organization."

Kim Newton is among the Wondr participants who saw positive improvements in her quality of life from this whole-person approach.

"Wondr has not just affected me physically," Newton said. "It has affected every area of my life. I feel more complete, more myself, more whole, definitely more confident in going into whatever situation that I'm in."

###

About Wondr Health

Wondr Health is a digital behavior change program for the whole person. The program helps people improve their mental and physical wellbeing by providing behavior change skills and tools ​in order to improve lives and prevent and reduce the cost and impact of chronic health conditions. ​Learn more at wondrhealth.com.

Nora Dudley Wondr Health 7733305540 ndudley@wondrhealth.com