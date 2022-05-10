Great Elm Capital Corp. ("GECC") Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

WALTHAM, Mass., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Corp. (the "Company" or "GECC"), GECC, a business development company (BDC), today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 prior to the opening of the stock market on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, and discuss these results in a conference call at 11:30 a.m. ET.
|Date/Time:
|Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – 11:30 a.m. ET
|Participant Dial-In Numbers:
|(United States):
|(844) 820-8297
|(International):
|(661) 378-9758
To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start time and, when asked, provide the operator with passcode "GECC". An accompanying slide presentation will be available in pdf format via the "Investor Relations" section of Great Elm Capital Corp.'s website at http://www.investor.greatelmcc.com/events-and-presentations/presentations after the issuance of the earnings release.
Webcast
The call and presentation will also be simultaneously webcast over the internet via the Investor Relations section of GECC's website or by clicking on the conference call link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7327hkv5.
About Great Elm Capital Corp.
Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed business development company that seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and income generating equity securities, including investments in specialty finance businesses.
Investor Relations Contact:
Garrett Edson
investorrelations@greatelmcap.com
Source: Great Elm Capital Corp.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.