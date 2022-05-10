Conformis, Inc. to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

BILLERICA, Mass., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. CFMS, a leading medical device company that features personalized knee and hip replacement products, announced today that Mark Augusti, Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Howe, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright (HCW) Global Investment Conference.
The hybrid conference will take place May 23-26, 2022. The conference will be held at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel and will include virtual and in-person participation. Leading companies in life sciences, cryptocurrency/fintech, TMT, and cleantech are expected to participate.
- Conformis management will participate virtually via an on-demand presentation which will be available starting on May 24, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Link to CFMS Presentation Video
Conformis management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your HCW representative or contact Conformis Investor Relations at ir@conformis.com and (781) 374-5598.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Conformis website at ir.conformis.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Conformis' website for 90 days following the presentation.
About Conformis, Inc.
Conformis is a medical technology company focused on advancing orthopedic patient care and creating a world without joint pain. Its product portfolio is designed to maximize surgeon and patient choice by offering fully personalized solutions through its Image-to-Implant® Platinum Services℠ Program as well as data-informed, standardized solutions that combine many benefits of personalization with the convenience and flexibility of an off-the-shelf system. Conformis' sterile, just-in-time, Surgery-in-a-Box™ delivery system is available with all of its implants and personalized, single-use instruments. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints. For more information, visit www.comformis.com. To receive future releases in e-mail alerts, sign up at http://ir.conformis.com.
Investor Contact:
ir@conformis.com
(781) 374-5598
