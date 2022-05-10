Pacira BioSciences to Present at Two Healthcare Conferences in May

TAMPA, Fla., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. PCRX today announced that it will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the following two healthcare conferences:
- 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference in New York, on Tuesday, May 17th at 8:00AM ET.
- H.C. Wainwright Global Virtual Investment Conference on Tuesday, May 24th at 7:00AM ET.
Live audio of the events can be accessed by visiting the "Events" page of the company's website at investor.pacira.com. A replay of the webcasts will also be available for two weeks following the events.
About Pacira
Pacira BioSciences, Inc. PCRX is committed to providing a non-opioid option to as many patients as possible to redefine the role of opioids as rescue therapy only. The company is also developing innovative interventions to address debilitating conditions involving the sympathetic nervous system, such as cardiac electrical storm, chronic pain, and spasticity. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting, local analgesia currently approved for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular, injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and ioveraº®, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. To learn more about Pacira, including the corporate mission to reduce overreliance on opioids, visit www.pacira.com.
Company Contact: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Christian Pedetti (973) 254-4387 Christian.pedetti@pacira.com
