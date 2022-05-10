Global Flash Memory Card Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flash Memory Card Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flash memory card market reached a value of US$ 8.0 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 10.6 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Flash memory card, also known as a storage card, refers to a storage device which uses nonvolatile semiconductor memory for the storage of data like pictures, audio, videos, documents and texts in mobile computing devices. These cards have higher-density storage capacities, require less power and can be used with several devices. Additionally, flash memory cards allow swift access and are less prone to mechanical damage. Due to their light weight and compact size, flash memory cards have become a preferred choice among consumers across the globe. Global Flash Memory Card

The increasing penetration of the internet has resulted in escalating adoption of smartphones across the globe. This, along with the popularity of social media, is providing a positive thrust to the global flash memory card market.



The data transfer rates for reading and writing flash memory cards is much higher when compared to traditional storage media. In addition to this, these cards are compatible with most devices and do not require any external programming. The convenience offered by these cards has facilitated their adoption among consumers.



An increase in the sales of digital cameras such as DSLRs, coupled with the growing demand for high-resolution images with near-perfect color reproduction, is accelerating the consumption of storage devices such as flash memory cards worldwide.



Rapid urbanization, inflating expendable incomes, improving standards of living and technological advancements across the globe are some of the other factors which have contributed to the growth of the global flash memory card market.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global flash memory card market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on product type, distribution channel and application.



Breakup by Product Type:

Secure Digital (SD)

Memory Sticks

MultiMediaCard (MMC)

Compact Flash

Picture Card

Smart Media

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Application:

Smart Devices

Cameras and Camcorders

Others

Smart devices currently account for the highest share.



Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is the biggest market for flash memory cards, accounting for majority of the total market share.



Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being SanDisk, IMEC, Corsair, G.SKILL International Enterprise, Mushkin, Kingston, Samsung, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Transcend Information, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global flash memory card market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global flash memory card industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global flash memory card industry?

What is the breakup of the global flash memory card market on the basis of product type?

What is the breakup of the global flash memory card market on the basis of distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the global flash memory card market on the basis of application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global flash memory card market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global flash memory card market?

What is the structure of the global flash memory card market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global flash memory card market?

How are flash memory cards manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Flash Memory Card Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 SD

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Memory Sticks

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 MMC

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Compact Flash

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Picture Card

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Smart Media

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Offline

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Online

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Smart Devices

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Cameras and Camcorders

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Flash Memory Card Manufacturing Process

14.1 Product Overview

14.2 Raw Material Requirements

14.3 Manufacturing Process

14.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 SanDisk

15.3.2 IMEC

15.3.3 Corsair

15.3.4 G.SKILL International Enterprise

15.3.5 Mushkin

15.3.6 Kingston

15.3.7 Samsung

15.3.8 SK Hynix

15.3.9 Toshiba

15.3.10 Transcend Information

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/liyv1s

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900