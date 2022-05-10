Worldwide Automotive Balance Shaft Industry to 2027 - Featuring AB SKF, Engine Power Components and TFO Among Others

Dublin, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Balance Shaft Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive balance shaft market reached a value of US$ 13.5 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 18.8 billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.55% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



An automotive balance shaft is fitted into an internal combustion engine (ICE) to reduce vibration by canceling unbalanced dynamic forces. It has eccentric weights that eliminate the need to balance the engine components while ensuring smooth operations. Nowadays, forged balance shafts are gaining adoption around the world on account of their compact dimension and effective inherent damping.



Automotive Balance Shaft Market Trends

The boosting sales of passenger vehicles worldwide on account of rapid urbanization and inflating income levels represent one of the major factors bolstering the market growth. Automotive balance shafts help reduce engine noise, vibration, and harshness and ensure passenger comfort.

Apart from this, the rising use of commercial vehicles, such as buses, trucks, taxicabs, trailers, and vans, in transportation and logistics is influencing the market positively. Moreover, the emerging trend of online shopping, along with the expanding global trade, is propelling the utilization of commercial vehicles in logistics for shipments.

This, in turn, is contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the growing working population is driving the need for interconnected mobility solutions that reduce road traffic and commute times and provide diverse travel options. This is offering lucrative opportunities to manufacturers for expanding their product portfolio and retaining a competitive edge in the market.

Furthermore, stringent policies implemented by governing agencies of numerous countries to minimize greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from vehicles are impelling the market growth. This is also encouraging automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to incorporate balance shafts and improve fuel efficiency, thermal efficiency, and energy savings of vehicles. Besides this, market players are focusing on improving the design and efficiency of balance shafts, which is anticipated to stimulate the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global automotive balance shaft market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on vehicle type, manufacturing process and engine type.



Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

Forging

Casting

Breakup by Engine Type:

Inline-3 Cylinder Engine

Inline-4 Cylinder Engine

Inline-5 Cylinder Engine

V6 Engine

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AB SKF, American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., Engine Power Components Inc., Hirschvogel Automotive Group, MarkLines Co. Ltd., Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co. Ltd., Ningbo Jingda Hardware Manufacture Co. Ltd., OTICS USA Inc. (OTICS Corporation), Sansera Engineering Limited, SHW AG and TFO Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global automotive balance shaft market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive balance shaft market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the manufacturing process?

What is the breakup of the market based on the engine type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive balance shaft market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

