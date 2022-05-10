NordLocker encrypted cloud storage launches Android app and summer sale

LONDON, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordLocker, an encrypted cloud storage provider, is proud to announce that it's bringing end-to-end encryption to files on smartphones by introducing an Android app.
Previously available on mobile via the Web Access feature only, now NordLocker can be experienced on the go in full as a native application for Android users. Here's what both individual and business users can do with the recently launched NordLocker Android app today:
- Preview images
- Rename lockers, create folders, and upload files
- Rename, move, or download files to a device
- Read PDFs
- Search inside lockers
- Reach Nord Account and billing details in a click
- Reset the master password and the recovery key
- Set MFA
- Enable auto-lock for the app will lock itself when not in use
The NordLocker mobile app makes sure your files on your smartphone are secure and within reach. More key functionalities for the Android app will be released by the end of this year.
Other recent news
In April, NordLocker launched an encrypted cloud service for business clients to offer top-notch protection, convenience, and cost-effectiveness when storing and managing their corporate data. NordLocker Cloud for business comes with an Admin Panel, a Locker Share functionality, and other great features to help organizations keep their sensitive files secure.
Early summer sale
With summer just around the corner, the end-to-end encrypted cloud storage service NordLocker is having a limited-time sale. Users can now get 2 TB of NordLocker cloud storage with 59% off when buying a 1-year plan and 500 GB of cloud storage with 60% off with a 1-year plan. The offer is valid until May 18, 2022.
Future plans
Biometrics. Finally, NordLocker users will be able to unlock NordLocker via biometrics. The new authentication feature, which by the end of June will become available to Android and Windows users, adds flexibility and convenience to the login process. Instead of typing in their master password, users will be able to use their fingerprint or face ID to sign in.
Share functionality to B2C users. Soon, individual NordLocker users will get a Locker Share functionality that allows them to securely share entire lockers (encrypted folders) both with NordLocker users and with those who aren't. Sharing is as simple as typing in the email address of the receiver. The feature is currently available only among NordLocker Business users.
ABOUT NORDLOCKER
NordLocker is the world's first end-to-end encrypted cloud with a file encryption tool. It was created by the cybersecurity experts behind NordVPN – one of the most advanced VPN service providers in the market. NordLocker is available on various platforms, supports all file types, offers a fast and intuitive interface, and guarantees secure sync between devices. With NordLocker, files are protected from hacking, surveillance, and data collection. For more information: nordlocker.com.
Contact:
Skirmante Akinyte
skirmante@nordsec.com
