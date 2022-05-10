Insights on the Automotive Motors Global Market to 2027 - by Motor Type, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Application and Region

Dublin, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Motors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive motors market reached a value of US$ 35.7 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 49.4 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.20% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
An automotive motor refers to a machine used in vehicles that convert electrical energy into mechanical energy. It consists of a rotator, stator, encoder, conducting wire, amplifier and frame. Brushless direct current (DC), traction, stepper and DC brushed are some of the commonly used automotive motors. They are widely used in passenger cars, battery electric vehicles (BEV), two-wheelers, heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) for enhancing performance, safety, comfort, convenience and security. Automotive motors generate more power, have higher thermal efficiency and are cost-effective. As a result, these motors are commonly incorporated in power window motors, seat cooling fans, sunroof, alternators, wiper systems, power steering motors, exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) and anti-lock brake systems.
Automotive Motors Market Trends
The increasing demand for safety and convenience features in vehicles is driving the growth of the market. Automotive motors are widely used in advanced infotainment systems, heads-up displays, central controllers, anti-lock braking systems and gesture control systems. Moreover, the widespread adoption of brushed direct current (DC) motors due to their numerous advantages, such as easy speed control, cost-effectiveness, and high power, is also favoring the market growth.
Apart from this, various product innovations, such as the introduction of compact and high-efficiency automotive motors that assist in simplified production processes and minimum wastes, are providing a considerable boost to the market growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) across the globe due to the rising environmental consciousness and the rising emphasis on the utilization of renewable energy is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the introduction of smart automotive motors for performing complex operations and increasing expenditure capacities of consumers, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Key Market Segmentation
This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global automotive motors market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on motor type, vehicle type, sales channel and application.
Breakup by Motor Type:
- Brushed DC Motor
- Brushless DC Motor
- Stepper Motor
- Traction Motor
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
- Electric Vehicle
- BEV
- PHEV
- Non-Electric Vehicle
- Passenger
- LCV
- HCV
Breakup by Sales Channel:
- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
- Aftermarket
Breakup by Application:
- Safety
- Comfort
- Performance
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being BorgWarner Inc., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG, Buhler Motor GmbH, Continental AG, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Mabuchi Motor Co. Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, MITSUBA Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Ricardo PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG and Valeo.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global automotive motors market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive motors market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the motor type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global automotive motors market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Automotive Motors Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/un2qiu
