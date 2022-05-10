Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) Market Worth USD 11.9 Billion by 2027 Witnessing a CAGR of 9.8% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) Market Overview :

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) Market Information by Based on end-user, Based on Platform, Based on Component,- Forecast till 2027", the market is predicted to thrive at a healthy CAGR 9.8% between 2021 and 2027.

Market Scope : Explosives trace detectors refer to advanced explosive discovery hardware used to identify the explosives of trace amount.

Competitive Analysis

The global explosive trace detection (ETD) market has prominent leaders such as:

Biosensor Applications Sweden AB (Sweden)

American Innovations, Inc. (US)

Smiths Detection Group Ltd. (UK)

Analogic Corporation (US)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (US)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US)

Nuctech Company Limited (China)

Chemring Group PLC (UK)

Teledyne FLIR LLC (US)

OSI Systems, Inc. (US)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10704

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global market for explosive trace detection (ETD) systems has registered substantial growth in the last few years. The major aspect causing an upsurge in the market's growth is the upsurge in terrorist activities worldwide. Furthermore, other ongoing cross-border disputes are another crucial parameter boosting the market's growth. In addition, the increasing focus on reliability and cost-effectiveness is also anticipated to propel the market's growth over the coming years.

Market Restraints



On the other hand, the weaknesses associated with each of these systems are projected to impede the explosive trace detection (ETD) market's growth.

COVID-19 Impact

As per the MRFR analysis, the current estimates of global explosive trace detection (ETD) market growth until the end of 2027 are considerably low compared to the pre-COVID-19 projections. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major adverse impact on the world's maritime, defense, and aviation industries. The operations across the maritime transport and aviation industries were majorly affected, which restricted the market's growth across the globe. The lowered demand for explosive trace detection (ETD) systems led to causing a loss in the commercial segment sales for the manufacturers involved.

Several governments across the globe are cantered on stopping the spread of the disease by imposing complete or partial shutdowns. On the other hand, the market is projected to witness positive growth in demand over the forecasted timeframe.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (99 Pages) on Explosive Trace Detection (ETD): https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/explosive-trace-detection-etd-market-10704

Segment Analysis

The global market for explosive trace detection (ETD) has been fragmented into several segments based on system type, technology, application, and region.

Based on technology, the global explosive trace detection (ETD) market is divided into ultraviolet fluorescence, chemical reagents, chemiluminescence (CL), surface acoustic wave (SAW), and ion mobility spectrometry (IMS), thermo-redox, and mass spectrometry (MS). Among all, the ion mobility spectrometry (IMS)segment is projected to lead the global explosive trace detection (ETD) market over the assessment timeframe. The growth of the market segment is attributed to the moderate price.

The global explosive trace detection (ETD) market is split into the fixed site, semi-Portable, and portable based on the system type. The portable segment is projected to record impressive growth over the assessment timeframe owing to its light, compact, and small design. Furthermore, personnel can generally run these systems with only a few hours of training.

By application, the explosive trace detection (ETD) market is divided into military & defines, and commercial. The commercial segment is projected to grow substantially over the coming years. the growth of the segment is credited to the increasing focus on increasing safety and security levels at places, such as hospitals, airports, retail markets, ports, railway stations, and others.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10704

Regional Analysis

Global explosive trace detection (ETD) market is analysed across five major regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

As per the MRFR analysis report, the North American region led the global explosive trace detection (ETD) market in the last few years. The regional market is likely to maintain its dominance over the forecasted timeframe. The US is the major growth contributor across the region. The regional market's growth is mainly credited to the country's heavy military spending. The US has managed to have the largest military expenditures and revenues across the globe. In addition to that, the nation also has some of the leading manufacturers & contractors, leading it to be the full explosive trace detection (ETD) systems market across the globe.

Some of the leading players present across the region include Analogic Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Leidos Holdings, Inc., OSI Systems, Inc., and Teledyne FLIR LLC. To deal with the increasing threat of terrorism, the governments across the region are focused on enhancing security levels at retail markets, airports, hospitals, and ports, among others. Furthermore, the US government has increased its spending on the design and development of explosive trace detection (ETD) systems to improve its personnel's capabilities and security levels. Thus, the growing R&D expenditure by the US government is anticipated to boost the growth of the regional market over the coming years.

The explosive trace detection (ETD) market for the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate over the forecasted timeframe. The growth of the market is mainly credited to the proliferation of airports. Furthermore, the growing spending on enhancing safety & security levels is also projected to boost the demand for explosive trace detection (ETD) systems across the region. Moreover, the improving military spending by major economies across the region is another crucial aspect considered to catalyze the regional market's growth over the coming years. the major growth contributors across the region include South Asia, Southeast Asia, China, Northeast Asia, and Oceania. China is the major market across the Asia-Pacific region, given its increasing spending on enhancing safety & security levels at airports &other places of concern.

Buy Now @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10704

Discover more research Reports on Aerospace & Défense Industry , by Market Research Future:

Space Launch Services Market : Research Report: By Service Type (Pre-Launch Services, Post-Launch Services) and By End-Use (Commercial, Military and Government)- Forecast to 2030

Research Report: By Service Type (Pre-Launch Services, Post-Launch Services) and By End-Use (Commercial, Military and Government)- Forecast to 2030 Aviation Analytics Market : Research Report: Information by Function (Operations, Finance, Supply Chain, Maintenance & Repair and Sales & Marketing), Application (Flight Risk Management, Fuel Management, Revenue Management, Navigation Services, Customer Analytics and Inventory Management), End-User (Airports and Airlines) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) - Forecast till 2030

: Research Report: Information by Function (Operations, Finance, Supply Chain, Maintenance & Repair and Sales & Marketing), Application (Flight Risk Management, Fuel Management, Revenue Management, Navigation Services, Customer Analytics and Inventory Management), End-User (Airports and Airlines) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) - Forecast till 2030 Riflescope Market : Research Report: Information by Sight Type (Telescopic and Reflex), Magnification (Less than 8x, 8–15x and More than 15x), Technology (EO/IR, Thermal Imaging and Laser), Range (Short Range [Less than 100 Yards], Medium-Range [100–500 Yards] and Long Range [More than 500 Yards]), Application (Military & Defense, Hunting and Sports) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Market Research Future (part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited), 99 Hudson Street,5Th Floor, New York, New York 10013, United States of America +1 646 845 9312 Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com