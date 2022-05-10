Namely Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namely, the leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.



As an employer of choice, Namely promotes a culture of balance, equity, wellness, collaboration, and learning. From the benefits offered to opportunities for professional development, Namely encourages employees throughout their journey with access to resources and support along the way. In recent years, the company has confirmed its support for Time to Vote, giving employees the time and tools needed to be active and engaged citizens, stood in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, formally recognized Juneteenth as paid holiday, and mobilized its Employee Resource Groups, including the WomenIN ERG and its popular SpeakHer Mind program.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.

Namely CEO Larry Dunivan commented, "Over the last few years, Namely, like most businesses, was forced to reconsider how we approach the ‘workplace.' In the process, we were able to identify areas of opportunity and make meaningful changes based on what we heard from our employees. It's that type of collaboration that helps differentiate Namely as an organization, and we are grateful to receive this tremendous recognition for our efforts."

"Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet, given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

