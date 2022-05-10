Tulsa Welding School Expands HVAC/R and Electrical Programs

TULSA, OK, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help address the skilled labor shortage, StrataTech Education Group's Tulsa Welding School (TWS) is adding Electro-Mechanical Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies (HVAC/R-related), and Electrical Applications program offerings at its campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Starting this month, TWS will diversify its program offerings to help fill the growing demand for electricians and HVAC/R technicians. The new program offerings will provide training in HVAC/R and electrical and include a new virtual reality training component that enhances and reinforces the skills taught in the classroom and hands on labs.

The program additions come at a critical time as careers in the skilled trades continue to be on the rise. According to CareerOneStop, electrical and HVAC/R jobs in Oklahoma are expected to increase by 8% and 10% by 2028, respectively.

"At TWS, we are always looking for ways to elevate our offerings and identify opportunities to help fill the skilled labor gap," said Dr. Shalisa Powell, Campus President of Tulsa Welding School. "The addition of these programs will not only open the door to more opportunities for students looking to get a career in the skilled trades industry, but help meet the growing demands for HVAC/R technicians and electricians across Oklahoma and our nation."

The Refrigeration Technologies and Electro-Mechanical Technologies programs train students in the fundamentals of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technologies in seven or nine months, depending on program. The hands-on training prepares students for entry-level positions in refrigeration service and maintenance. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual mean wage for a trained HVAC/R technician is $48,770 in Oklahoma.*

Students interested in the Electrical Applications program at TWS will receive hands-on training guided by experienced instructors to help prepare them for job opportunities as entry-level electricians. The in-depth, seven-month program teaches students about the fundamentals of mechanical and electrical principles, residential and commercial wiring and more, preparing them for careers as residential, commercial, industrial or maintenance electricians. The annual mean wage for electricians in Oklahoma starts at $56,000 according to BLS. *

StrataTech is committed to enhancing its welding, HVAC/R and electrical programs through innovation and technology by utilizing virtual reality training to keep up with the evolution of technical skills and training. Last year, StrataTech launched OcuWeld (ocuweld.com); a virtual reality training environment for welding that utilizes the Oculus Quest 2. StrataTech also integrates the virtual environment experience in the HVAC/R and electrical-programs curriculum in its continued goal to be the leader in technical education.

The first cohort for the new HVAC/R and electrical programs at TWS will begin on May 23. For more information about the new programs, please visit www.tws.edu.

* Average starting salary for graduates is not yet available as there are no graduates from this program.

About StrataTech Education Group

StrataTech Education Group focuses on the education, growth and development of specialized career education schools, particularly skilled-trade programs designed to address the nation's growing infrastructure needs. Holding an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau, StrataTech Education Group's portfolio includes The Refrigeration School, Inc. (RSI) (Phoenix, AZ) , Tulsa Welding School (TWS) (Tulsa, OK) , Tulsa Welding School Jacksonville (FL) , and Tulsa Welding School & Technology Center (Houston, TX). For more information, visit stratatech.com.

About Tulsa Welding School

Tulsa Welding School (TWS) was founded in 1949 in Tulsa, Okla. and has trained thousands of individuals to become entry-level professionals in the skilled trades for more than 70 years. Students learn hands-on, technical competencies and skills in labs, workshops and classrooms, with a curriculum designed to meet employers' needs. TWS offers Welding, HVAC/Refrigeration and Electrical related programs. Upon program completion, TWS graduates are equipped to start entry-level careers in a variety of industries, ranging from automotive to manufacturing. TWS is an ACCSC accredited school and licensed by OBPVS. For more information, visit tws.edu/student-resources/regulatory-information or follow along on Facebook and Twitter.

