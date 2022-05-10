Cybersecurity Leader eSentire Introduces e3 Partner Ecosystem Transforming How Value Is Delivered to Business Leaders

Waterloo, Ontario, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSentire, the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), today announced the launch of its e3 partner ecosystem, representing experience, expertise, eSentire. The e3 ecosystem focuses on mapping partner engagement, productivity and overall experience to how business leaders are choosing to consume best-in-class cybersecurity services. Believing that we all have a role to play in putting our mutual customers ahead of threat disruption, eSentire has simplified the partner journey and prioritized a collaborative and flexible experience so every e3 ecosystem member can excel in establishing their authority in cybersecurity services with their respective customer bases.

e3 ecosystem members include global Managed Services Providers (MSPs), Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs), Value Added Resellers (VARs), Master Agents and Technology Partners who benefit from:

Preferential access to industry-leading, award-winning Managed Detection & Response, and Incident Response services

Stable recurring revenue and business development acceleration

Personalized on-demand training and sales support

"Business leaders today deserve more from their service providers. It's not just about selling technology, it's about enabling digital transformation, advancing business objectives and being a collaborative extension of our customers' business operations," said Bob Layton, Chief Channel Officer, eSentire. "We created the e3 ecosystem because we saw an opportunity to accelerate digital initiatives requiring modern security and governance. What all partners want is a simple and effective way to provide security as a service to their clients, snapping into their own value proposition and delivering a total solution. It's our shared responsibility to help business leaders make sense of the complex security landscape, to simplify the security solution buying cycle, and to demonstrate strong time to value from onboarding to cyber risk reduction. When we truly collaborate as an ecosystem, together we can help organizations build more responsive security operations to put themselves ahead of disruption."

The e3 ecosystem facilitates the best partnership fit to maximize organizational time and resources. Members participate in a specialized fast start onboarding program designed to support training, certification, co-selling and marketing initiatives in order to accelerate both the identification and conversion of opportunities. Early indicators demonstrate the ecosystem's focused enablement program is leading to strong revenue generation with e3 members delivering over 50 percent of the firm's Q1 bookings and 100 percent year-over-year growth in channel sales. eSentire's strategic industry partners Avant, MMA Infosec and Sumo Logic agree:

Drew Lydecker, Co-Founder and President, Avant: "At Avant our trusted advisors help thousands of companies around the world understand every best in class technology solution – from telecommunications, to the cloud and now to the next frontier of cybersecurity. We have gone through explosive growth over the last 12 years but never seen anything like the acceleration of our cybersecurity business. eSentire is helping us dominate the cybersecurity services market because the need for the proactive and personalized expertise they deliver to disrupt threats in real-time 24/7 has never been greater. The next frontier is here – and the eSentire e3 ecosystem is poised to disrupt it."

Amit Kumar, Managing Director, MMA Infosec: "Our partnership with eSentire has accelerated our cybersecurity services business to new heights. Together, we are delivering advanced threat detection and response services to keep the critical infrastructures of leading organizations across the Middle East ahead of operational disruption. Our customers have a practical and immediate need for the level of 24/7 expertise only tenable with a collaborative solution partner like eSentire and the power of their e3 ecosystem."

Lynne Doherty, President of Worldwide Field Operations, Sumo Logic: "Security remains the biggest challenge for business leaders seeking to drive transformation by moving assets from on-premises to the cloud. Buyers today don't just want technology – they are looking for collaborative service partnerships that help them derive true value. Together with eSentire, as part of the e3 ecosystem, we are committed to delivering scalable, global solutions that drive tangible outcomes for businesses lacking the expertise to detect, investigate and remediate cyber threats quickly."

The e3 partner ecosystem launch follows a number of exciting award wins and industry recognitions for eSentire. Earlier this year, CRN awarded eSentire a five-star rating in its 2022 Partner Program Guide for the fourth consecutive year, IT Europa named eSentire a finalist in the IT Europa Channel Awards, CRN named Bob Layton to its 2022 CRN Channel Chiefs List for the fourth time, and most recently CRN recognized eSentire's Ashlyn McLean, Vice President, Global Partner Experience, through the CRN Women of the Channel List.

As the MDR Leader in G2 Peer-to-Peer reviews and the leading MDR Provider on MSSP Alert's annual Top 250 MSSPs listing, eSentire has established itself as the MDR Provider of Choice for global channel partners seeking innovative, flexible and scalable security solutions. eSentire proudly protects the reputations and operations of more than 1,200 organizations in over 75 countries from business-disrupting security events by delivering the world's most complete response capability with a Mean Time to Contain of less than 15 minutes.

eSentire is celebrating the launch of its e3 ecosystem with a Partner Summit on May 18 in London, United Kingdom. To attend and meet with Team eSentire onsite, please register here.

For more information on becoming part of the e3 ecosystem, please visit: https://www.esentire.com/partners.

About eSentire

eSentire, Inc., is the Authority in Managed Detection and Response, protecting the critical data and applications of 1200+ organizations in 75+ countries from known and unknown cyber threats. Founded in 2001, the company's mission is to hunt, investigate and stop cyber threats before they become business disrupting events. Combining cutting-edge machine learning XDR technology, 24/7 Threat Hunting, and proven security operations leadership, eSentire mitigates business risk, and enables security at scale. The Team eSentire difference means enterprises are protected by the best in the business with a named Cyber Risk Advisor, 24/7 access to SOC Cyber Analysts & Elite Threat Hunters, and industry-leading threat intelligence research from eSentire's Threat Response Unit (TRU). eSentire provides Managed Risk, Managed Detection and Response and Incident Response services. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire.

Kim Cumpson eSentire Kim.Cumpson@esentire.com