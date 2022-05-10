Dream Finders Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Homebuilding Revenues up 94%, Gross Margin Improvement of 380 Basis Points to 18.7%,

Backlog of Sold Homes Increases to 7,413 Homes, Valued at $3.4 Billion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (the "Company", "Dream Finders" or "DFH") DFH, one of the nation's fastest-growing companies, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights (As Compared to First Quarter 2021)

Backlog of sold homes increased 105.2% to 7,413 homes valued at $3.4 billion, both Company records, compared to 3,612 homes valued at $1.4 billion

Homebuilding revenues increased 93.6% to $662.5 million from $342.2 million

Gross margin as a percentage of homebuilding revenues increased 380 basis points to 18.7% from 14.9%

Pre-tax income increased 182.1% to $63.2 million, compared to $22.4 million

Net income attributable to DFH was $43.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to $16.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted share

Average sales price of homes closed increased 40.0% to $470,218 from $335,986

Home closings increased 36.8% to 1,371 from 1,002 homes

Net new orders increased 19.5% to 2,402 from 2,010

Active community count increased 71.7% to 206 from 120

Return on participating equity was 40.9% for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 37.4% for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2021

Controlled lot pipeline increased 74.7% to 39,474 as of March 31, 2022, compared to 22,591 as of March 31, 2021



Management Commentary

Patrick Zalupski, Dream Finders Homes Chairman and CEO, said, "Our team has worked extremely hard to manage through supply chain challenges, identify efficiencies and deliver great results to shareholders. I am most proud of the improved margins and EPS growth. Margins improved year over year to 18.7%, a record for the Company, however, there is still a long way to go to meet our expectations. EPS grew 133% versus the year-ago quarter with a record first quarter net earnings of $43.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share. We delivered homebuilding revenue growth of 94% compared to the prior year-ago quarter. Despite the increasing rate environment, we continue to experience strong demand for our product and have built this Company on a strategy that allows us to be nimble and adjust quickly to market conditions. We believe we are well-positioned for another strong year of growth at Dream Finders."

First Quarter 2022 Results

Homebuilding revenues for the first quarter 2022 increased 93.6% to $662.5 million, compared to $342.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Home closings increased 36.8% to 1,371, compared to 1,002 in the year-ago quarter. Average sales price ("ASP") of homes closed for the first quarter 2022 was $470,218, compared to $335,986 in the year-ago quarter. The ASP increase was primarily due to the MHI acquisition as well as home price appreciation.

Homebuilding gross margin percentage in the first quarter 2022 improved 380 basis points to 18.7%, compared to 14.9% in the year-ago quarter. The gross margin improvement was attributable to our team's ability to increase prices while managing cost inflation, as well as lower cost of funds.

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of homebuilding revenues was 9.3% in the first quarter 2022, compared to 8.6% in the year-ago quarter; the slight increase is due to increased infrastructure to support the Company's record backlog that will deliver in 2022 and beyond.

Net new orders in the first quarter 2022 increased 19.5% to 2,402, compared to 2,010 in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to increased community count as a result of the MHI acquisition. The cancellation rate remains within the Company's historical averages at 13.4% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 8.1% in the year-ago period. At the end of the first quarter 2022, DFH had the largest backlog in Company's history with 7,413 homes, valued at $3.4 billion, which represents record increases of 105.2% and 142.9%, respectively, when compared to the year-ago quarter. As of March 31, 2022, the ASP in backlog was $464,550.

Net income attributable to DFH in the first quarter 2022 was $43.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to $16.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted share in the first quarter 2021.

Full Year 2022 Outlook

Dream Finders Homes maintains its guidance of a minimum of 7,000 home closings for the full year 2022. Any further COVID-19 governmental restrictions on land development, home construction or home sales or additional supply chain challenges could negatively impact the Company's ability to achieve this number of home closings in 2022. As of March 31, 2022, the Company backlog was 7,413 homes, with approximately 20.0% of the homes in backlog expected to be delivered in 2023 and beyond. The Company continues to believe the backlog of homes sold is the best indicator for future growth. The following table shows the backlog units and ASP as of March 31, 2022 by segment:

As of March 31, 2022

(unaudited) Backlog: Units Average Sales

Price Jacksonville 1,826 $ 372,744 Colorado 149 592,211 Orlando 957 527,355 DC Metro 64 649,231 The Carolinas 1,132 331,703 Texas 2,068 626,520 Other (1) 1,217 375,905 Total 7,413 $ 464,550

(1) Austin, Savannah, Village Park Homes, Active Adult and Custom Homes. Austin refers to legacy DFH operations, exclusive of MHI.



About Dream Finders Homes, Inc.

Dream Finders Homes DFH is based in Jacksonville, FL, and is one of the nation's fastest-growing companies, with industry-leading returns on shareholders' equity. Dream Finders Homes builds single-family homes in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia, Maryland, and the DC Metro area. Through its mortgage and title joint ventures, DFH also provides mortgage financing and title services to its homebuyers. Dream Finders Homes achieves its industry-leading growth and returns by maintaining an asset-light homebuilding model. For more information, please visit www.dreamfindershomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding future events, including projected 2022 home closings and market conditions and possible or assumed future results of operations, including statements regarding the Company's strategies and expectations as they relate to market opportunities and growth. All forward-looking statements are based on Dream Finders Homes' beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Dream Finders Homes. These statements reflect Dream Finders Homes' current views with respect to future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions are discussed in Dream Finders Homes' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Dream Finders Homes undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as may be required by applicable law.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income and Operating Activity (In thousands, except per share amounts and Other Financial and Operating Data unless otherwise noted) For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

(unaudited) 2022 2021 Revenues: Homebuilding $ 662,473 $ 342,167 Other 1,593 1,393 Total revenues 664,066 343,560 Homebuilding cost of sales 538,868 291,037 Selling, general and administrative expense 61,710 29,315 Income from equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (2,960 ) (1,732 ) Contingent consideration revaluation 4,192 1,183 Other (income) expense, net (969 ) 703 Interest expense 13 642 Income before taxes 63,212 22,412 Income tax expense (16,878 ) (4,816 ) Net and comprehensive income 46,334 17,596 Net and comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (2,618 ) (1,475 ) Net and comprehensive income attributable to Dream Finders Homes, Inc. $ 43,716 $ 16,121 Earnings per share(1) Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.18 Weighted-average number of shares Basic 92,758,939 92,521,482 Diluted 102,496,876 92,596,960 Other Financial and Operating Data Active communities at end of period(2) 206 120 Home closings 1,371 1,002 Average sales price of homes closed(3) $ 470,218 $ 335,986 Net new orders 2,402 2,010 Cancellation rate 13.4 % 8.1 % Backlog (at period end) - homes 7,413 3,612 Backlog (at period end, in thousands) - value $ 3,443,709 $ 1,356,436 Gross margin (in thousands)(4) $ 123,605 $ 51,130 Gross margin %(5) 18.7 % 14.9 % Net profit margin % 6.6 % 4.7 %

(1) The Company calculated earnings per share ("EPS") based on net income attributable to common stockholders for the period January 21, 2021 through March 31, 2021 over the weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the same period. EPS was calculated prospectively for the period subsequent to the Company's initial public offering and corporate reorganization as described in Note 1. Nature of Business and Significant Accounting Policies, resulting in 92,521,482 shares of common stock outstanding as of the closing of the initial public offering. The total outstanding shares of common stock are made up of Class A common stock and Class B common stock, which participate equally in their ratable ownership share of the Company. Diluted shares were calculated by using the treasury stock method for stock grants and the if-converted method for the convertible preferred stock and the associated preferred dividends.

(2) A community becomes active once the model is completed or the community has its fifth sale. A community becomes inactive when it has fewer than five units remaining to sell.

(3) Average sales price of homes closed is calculated based on homebuilding revenues, excluding the impact of deposit forfeitures, percentage of completion revenues and land sales, over homes closed.

(4) Gross margin is homebuilding revenues less homebuilding cost of sales.

(5) Calculated as a percentage of homebuilding revenues.

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

(unaudited) 2021

(unaudited) Units Average Sales

Price Units Average Sales

Price Home Closings: Jacksonville 269 $ 453,134 295 $ 326,023 Colorado 70 557,092 34 445,239 Orlando 106 436,542 161 400,050 DC Metro 15 791,901 24 579,653 The Carolinas 252 331,425 343 287,172 Texas (1) 483 570,236 - - Other (2) 176 378,889 145 334,646 Total 1,371 $ 470,218 1,002 $ 335,986

(1) Texas consists of the operations of MHI, which was acquired on October 1, 2021.

(2) Austin, Savannah, Village Park Homes, Active Adult and Custom Homes. Austin refers to legacy DFH operations, exclusive of MHI.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 100,140 $ 227,227 Restricted cash (VIE amounts of $3,759 and $4,275) 60,875 54,095 Accounts receivable (VIE amounts of $3,621 and $2,684) 33,534 33,482 Inventories: Construction in process and finished homes 1,112,085 961,779 Company owned land and lots 104,407 83,197 VIE owned land and lots 15,564 21,686 Total inventories 1,232,056 1,066,662 Lot deposits 275,354 241,406 Other assets (VIE amounts of $1,965 and $2,185) 57,401 43,962 Equity method investments 14,480 15,967 Property and equipment, net 6,620 6,789 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,581 19,359 Deferred tax asset 5,386 4,232 Intangible assets, net of amortization 8,112 9,140 Goodwill 171,927 171,927 Total assets $ 1,992,466 $ 1,894,248 Liabilities Accounts payable (VIE amounts of $1,429 and $1,309) $ 136,665 $ 113,498 Accrued expenses (VIE amounts of $6,062 and $6,915) 126,906 139,508 Customer deposits 206,065 177,685 Construction lines of credit 770,000 760,000 Notes payable (VIE amounts of $125 and $1,979) 1,725 3,292 Operating lease liabilities 27,065 19,826 Contingent consideration 128,248 124,056 Total liabilities $ 1,396,674 $ 1,337,865 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine Equity Preferred mezzanine equity 155,417 155,220 Stockholders' Equity Class A common stock, $0.01 per share, 289,000,000 authorized, 32,295,329 outstanding 323 323 Class B common stock, $0.01 per share, 61,000,000 authorized, 60,226,153 outstanding 602 602 Additional paid-in capital 259,328 257,963 Retained earnings 158,611 118,194 Non-controlling interests 21,511 24,081 Total mezzanine and stockholders' equity 595,792 556,383 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders' equity $ 1,992,466 $ 1,894,248

