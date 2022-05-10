IGM Biosciences to Present at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. IGMS, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing IgM antibodies, today announced that Fred Schwarzer, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. EST in New York.
A live webcast of the event will be available on the "Events and Presentations" page in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at https://investor.igmbio.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.
About IGM Biosciences, Inc.
Headquartered in Mountain View, California, IGM Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies. Since 2010, IGM Biosciences has worked to overcome the manufacturing and protein engineering hurdles that have limited the therapeutic use of IgM antibodies. Through its efforts, IGM Biosciences has created a proprietary IgM technology platform for the development of IgM antibodies for those clinical indications where their inherent properties may provide advantages as compared to IgG antibodies.
Contact
Argot Partners
David Pitts
212-600-1902
igmbio@argotpartners.com
