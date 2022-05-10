Bio-Path Holdings to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 17, 2022

HOUSTON, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., BPTH a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize® antisense RNAi nanoparticle technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced that it will host a live conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and to provide a business overview.
To access the live conference call, please call (844) 815-4963 (domestic) or (210) 229-8838 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 9488426. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Presentations section of the Company's website, www.biopathholdings.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Bio-Path website approximately two hours after the event.
About Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.
Bio-Path is a biotechnology company developing DNAbilize®, a novel technology that has yielded a pipeline of RNAi nanoparticle drugs that can be administered with a simple intravenous transfusion. Bio-Path's lead product candidate, prexigebersen (BP1001, targeting the Grb2 protein), is in a Phase 2 study for blood cancers and BP1001-A, a drug product modification of prexigebersen, has been cleared by the FDA and Phase 1 studies in solid tumors will commence in 2022. The Company's second product BP1002, which targets the Bcl-2 protein, is being evaluated for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors, including lymphoma and acute myeloid leukemia. In addition, an IND is expected to be filed for BP1003, a novel liposome-incorporated STAT3 antisense oligodeoxynucleotide developed by Bio-Path as a specific inhibitor of STAT3, in 2022.
For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.biopathholdings.com.
Contact Information:
Investors
Will O'Connor
Stern Investor Relations
212-362-1200
will@sternir.com
Doug Morris
Investor Relations
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.
832-742-1369
