ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Cerence Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

by Globe Newswire
May 10, 2022 7:00 AM | 134 min read

Headlines

  • First half bookings total $448 million, up 53% compared to 1HFY21
  • Bookings include a significant business increase with a North American OEM
  • Several Chinese EV makers adopt Cerence technology for global expansion
  • Won four more two-wheeler customers during 1HFY22
  • Maintain full fiscal year 2022 guidance

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. CRNC, AI for a world in motion, today reported its second quarter fiscal year 2022 results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Results Summary (1)

(in millions, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  March 31, March 31,
  2022 2021 2022 2021
GAAP Revenue $86.3 $98.7 $180.7 $192.3
GAAP Gross Margin 71.8% 73.4% 73.1% 72.4%
Non-GAAP Gross Margin 74.7% 77.0% 76.2% 76.0%
GAAP Operating Margin 7.3% 17.6% 16.2% 18.1%
Non-GAAP Operating Margin 25.2% 37.6% 31.2% 38.2%
GAAP Net (Loss) Income ($0.5) $11.2 $18.6 $32.1
Non-GAAP Net Income $13.6 $29.1 $39.0 $52.7
Adjusted EBITDA $24.0 $39.3 $60.9 $78.3
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 27.9% 39.9% 33.7% 40.7%
GAAP Net (Loss) Income per Share - diluted ($0.01) $0.28 $0.47 $0.82
Non-GAAP Net Income per Share - diluted $0.33 $0.69 $0.93 $1.25
 
(1) Please refer to the "Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included elsewhere in this release for more information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures.
 

Stefan Ortmanns, Chief Executive Officer at Cerence, commented, "We generated solid financial results fueled by deepened relationships with long-term customers, new wins with innovative EV makers, and expansion in newer areas like heavy trucking and two-wheelers. Despite the headwinds facing the global automotive industry, we continue to deliver on expectations as the world's leading automakers turn to Cerence as their innovation partner."

Ortmanns continued, "With a talented and tenured leadership team firmly in place and a strong pipeline of opportunities for the second half of the fiscal year, we believe we have the momentum to drive long-term, sustainable growth. As we look to Cerence's next phase, we are advancing our strategic roadmap to deliver AI-powered innovations that will transform the digital cabin experience and be integral to the future of mobility."

Cerence Key Performance Indicators

To help investors gain further insight into the Cerence business and its performance, management provides a set of key performance indicators that includes:

Key Performance Indicator¹Q2FY22
Percent of worldwide auto production with Cerence Technology (TTM):52%
Average contract duration - years (TTM):7.6
Repeatable software contribution (TTM):79%
Change in number of Cerence connected cars shipped² (TTM over prior year TTM):(1%)
Growth in billings per car (TTM over prior year TTM) (excludes Legacy contract³):10%
 
(1) Please refer to the "Key Performance Indicators" included elsewhere in this release for more information regarding the definition and our use of key performance indicators.
(2) Based on IHS Markit data, global auto production decreased 2% over the same time period ended on March 31, 2022
(3) Legacy contract is a connected services contract with Toyota acquired by Nuance through a 2013 acquisition.
 

Third Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Outlook

For the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2022, revenue is expected to be in the range of $90 million to $94 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of approximately $26 million to $30 million. The adjusted EBITDA guidance excludes acquisition-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, and restructuring and other costs.

The full-year fiscal 2022 guidance provided by Cerence on February 7, 2022, remains unchanged.

Additional details regarding guidance will be provided during the earnings call.

Second Quarter Conference Call

The company will host a live conference call and webcast with slides to discuss the results today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time/5:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested investors and analysts are invited to dial into the conference call by using 844.467.7116 (domestic) or +1.409.983.9838 (international) and entering the pass code 5990799. Webcast access will be available on the Investor Information section of the company's website at https://www.cerence.com/investors/events-and-resources.

The teleconference replay will be available through May 17, 2022. The replay dial-in number is 1.855.859.2056 (domestic) or +1.404.537.3406 (international) using pass code 5990799. A replay of the webcast can be accessed by visiting our web site 90 minutes following the conference call at https://www.cerence.com/investors/events-and-resources.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release regarding Cerence's future performance, results and financial condition, expected growth, opportunities, business and market trends, and innovation, and our management's future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "intends" or "estimates" or similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results or performance of the company to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including but not limited to: impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our and our customers' businesses; the highly competitive and rapidly changing market in which we operate; adverse conditions in the automotive industry, the related supply chain, or the global economy more generally; the impact of the war in Ukraine on our and our customers' businesses; our ability to control and successfully manage our expenses and cash position; our strategy to increase cloud offerings; escalating pricing pressures from our customers; our failure to win, renew or implement service contracts; the loss of business from any of our largest customers; effects of customer defaults; our inability to successfully introduce new products, applications and services; the inability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; disruptions arising from transitions in management personnel; cybersecurity and data privacy incidents; fluctuating currency rates; and the other factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that providing the non-GAAP information in addition to the GAAP presentation, allows investors to view the financial results in the way management views the operating results. We further believe that providing this information allows investors to not only better understand our financial performance, but more importantly, to evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by management to evaluate and measure such performance. The non-GAAP information should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We utilize a number of different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of the business, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning for future periods. While our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance their understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance, our management does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial statements.

Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial statements, allows for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance. In assessing the overall health of the business during the three and six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, our management has either included or excluded the following items in general categories, each of which is described below.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Cerence Inc. before net income (loss) attributable to income tax (benefit) expense, other income (expense) items, net, depreciation and amortization expense, and excluding acquisition-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, and restructuring and other costs, net or impairment charges related to fixed and intangible assets and gains or losses on the sale of long-lived assets, if any. From time to time we may exclude from Adjusted EBITDA the impact of events, gains, losses or other charges (such as significant legal settlements) that affect the period-to-period comparability of our operating performance. Other income (expense) items, net include interest expense, interest income, and other income (expense), net (as stated in our Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations). Our management and Board of Directors use this financial measure to evaluate our operating performance. It is also a significant performance measure in our annual incentive compensation programs.

Restructuring and other costs, net.

Restructuring and other charges, net include restructuring expenses as well as other charges that are unusual in nature, are the result of unplanned events, and arise outside the ordinary course of our business such as employee severance costs, costs for consolidating duplication facilities, and separation costs directly attributable to the Cerence business becoming a standalone public company.

Acquisition-related costs, net.

In the past, we have completed a number of acquisitions, which result in operating expenses, which would not otherwise have been incurred. We provide supplementary non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude certain transition, integration and other acquisition-related expense items resulting from acquisitions, to allow more accurate comparisons of the financial results to historical operations, forward looking guidance and the financial results of less acquisitive peer companies. We consider these types of costs and adjustments, to a great extent, to be unpredictable and dependent on a significant number of factors that are outside of our control. Furthermore, we do not consider these acquisition-related costs and adjustments to be related to the organic continuing operations of the acquired businesses and are generally not relevant to assessing or estimating the long-term performance of the acquired assets. In addition, the size, complexity and/or volume of past acquisitions, which often drives the magnitude of acquisition related costs, may not be indicative of the size, complexity and/or volume of future acquisitions. By excluding acquisition-related costs and adjustments from our non-GAAP measures, management is better able to evaluate our ability to utilize our existing assets and estimate the long-term value that acquired assets will generate for us. We believe that providing a supplemental non-GAAP measure, which excludes these items allows management and investors to consider the ongoing operations of the business both with, and without, such expenses.

These acquisition-related costs fall into the following categories: (i) transition and integration costs; (ii) professional service fees and expenses; and (iii) acquisition-related adjustments. Although these expenses are not recurring with respect to past acquisitions, we generally will incur these expenses in connection with any future acquisitions. These categories are further discussed as follows:

  1. Transition and integration costs. Transition and integration costs include retention payments, transitional employee costs, and earn-out payments treated as compensation expense, as well as the costs of integration-related activities, including services provided by third-parties.
  2. Professional service fees and expenses. Professional service fees and expenses include financial advisory, legal, accounting and other outside services incurred in connection with acquisition activities, and disputes and regulatory matters related to acquired entities.
  3. Acquisition-related adjustments. Acquisition-related adjustments include adjustments to acquisition-related items that are required to be marked to fair value each reporting period, such as contingent consideration, and other items related to acquisitions for which the measurement period has ended, such as gains or losses on settlements of pre-acquisition contingencies.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets.

We exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from non-GAAP expense and income measures. These amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions. Providing a supplemental measure which excludes these charges allows management and investors to evaluate results "as-if" the acquired intangible assets had been developed internally rather than acquired and, therefore, provides a supplemental measure of performance in which our acquired intellectual property is treated in a comparable manner to our internally developed intellectual property. Although we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP expenses, we believe that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Future acquisitions may result in the amortization of additional intangible assets.

Non-cash expenses.

We provide non-GAAP information relative to the following non-cash expenses: (i) stock-based compensation; and (ii) non-cash interest. These items are further discussed as follows:

  1. Stock-based compensation. Because of varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types, we exclude stock-based compensation from our operating results. We evaluate performance both with and without these measures because compensation expense related to stock-based compensation is typically non-cash and awards granted are influenced by the Company's stock price and other factors such as volatility that are beyond our control. The expense related to stock-based awards is generally not controllable in the short-term and can vary significantly based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted. As such, we do not include such charges in operating plans. Stock-based compensation will continue in future periods.
  2. Non-cash interest. We exclude non-cash interest because we believe that excluding this expense provides management, as well as other users of the financial statements, with a valuable perspective on the cash-based performance and health of the business, including the current near-term projected liquidity. Non-cash interest expense will continue in future periods.

Other expenses.

We exclude certain other expenses that result from unplanned events outside the ordinary course of continuing operations, in order to measure operating performance and current and future liquidity both with and without these expenses. By providing this information, we believe management and the users of the financial statements are better able to understand the financial results of what we consider to be our organic, continuing operations. Included in these expenses are items such as other charges (credits), net, losses from extinguishment of debt, and changes in indemnification assets corresponding with the release of pre-spin liabilities for uncertain tax positions.

Bookings.

Bookings is defined as the amount of revenue we expect to earn from an agreement with our customers for products and services. To count as a booking, we expect there to be persuasive evidence of an arrangement, which may be evidenced by a legally binding document or documents, and that the collectability of the amounts payable under the arrangement are reasonably assured. The revenue we may actually recognize from our estimated bookings is subject to multiple factors, including but not limited to the timing of satisfying performance obligations, potential terminations, or changes in the scope of programs utilizing our technology and currency fluctuations. There is no comparable GAAP financial measure.

Key Performance Indicators

We believe that providing key performance indicators ("KPIs"), allows investors to gain insight into the way management views the performance of the business. We further believe that providing KPIs allows investors to better understand information used by management to evaluate and measure such performance. KPIs should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, operating results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In assessing the performance of the business during the three months ended March 31, 2022, our management has reviewed the following KPIs, each of which is described below:

  • Percent of worldwide auto production with Cerence Technology: The number of Cerence enabled cars shipped as compared to IHS Markit car production data.
  • Average contract duration: The weighted average annual period over which we expect to recognize the estimated revenues from new license and connected contracts signed during the quarter, calculated on a trailing twelve months ("TTM") basis and presented in years.
  • Repeatable software contribution: The percentage of repeatable revenues as compared to total GAAP revenue in the quarter on a TTM basis. Repeatable revenues are defined as the sum of License and Connected Services revenues.
  • Change in number of Cerence connected cars shipped: The year over year change in the number of cars shipped with Cerence connected solutions. Amounts calculated on a TTM basis.
  • Growth in billings per car: The rate of growth calculated from the average billings per car based on a TTM basis, excluding legacy contract and adjusted for prepay usage.

See the tables at the end of this press release for non-GAAP reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence CRNC is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world's leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers' digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence's track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 400 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it's connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information

Rich Yerganian
Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Cerence Inc.
Tel: 617-987-4799
Email: richard.yerganian@cerence.com

 
CERENCE INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  March 31,  March 31, 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
Revenues:                
License $46,308  $54,371  $93,158  $100,785 
Connected services  19,326   27,736   47,485   53,666 
Professional services  20,646   16,555   40,063   37,854 
Total revenues  86,280   98,662   180,706   192,305 
Cost of revenues:                
License  386   1,181   1,107   1,855 
Connected services  5,651   6,839   11,375   13,852 
Professional services  17,372   16,325   33,275   33,647 
Amortization of intangible assets  897   1,879   2,776   3,758 
Total cost of revenues  24,306   26,224   48,533   53,112 
Gross profit  61,974   72,438   132,173   139,193 
Operating expenses:                
Research and development  29,976   28,864   55,768   52,995 
Sales and marketing  8,309   9,555   14,188   18,563 
General and administrative  13,800   12,956   21,327   25,390 
Amortization of intangible assets  3,135   3,183   6,289   6,341 
Restructuring and other costs, net  474   537   5,389   1,017 
Total operating expenses  55,694   55,095   102,961   104,306 
Income from operations  6,280   17,343   29,212   34,887 
Interest income  83   16   173   34 
Interest expense  (3,360)  (3,476)  (6,787)  (7,275)
Other income (expense), net  (34)  3,496   (286)  1,259 
Income before income taxes  2,969   17,379   22,312   28,905 
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes  3,445   6,216   3,744   (3,199)
Net (loss) income $(476) $11,163  $18,568  $32,104 
Net (loss) income per share:                
Basic $(0.01) $0.30  $0.48  $0.85 
Diluted $(0.01) $0.28  $0.47  $0.82 
Weighted-average common share outstanding:                
Basic  39,189   37,743   39,013   37,583 
Diluted  39,189   39,177   39,586   43,730 


CERENCE INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  March 31,  September 30, 
  2022  2021 
  (Unaudited)     
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $111,819   128,428 
Marketable securities  29,810   30,435 
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $178 and $395  48,029   45,560 
Deferred costs  7,418   6,095 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  68,924   76,530 
Total current assets  266,000   287,048 
Long-term marketable securities  4,457   7,339 
Property and equipment, net  37,184   31,505 
Deferred costs  26,511   31,702 
Operating lease right of use assets  18,654   14,901 
Goodwill  1,123,561   1,128,511 
Intangible assets, net  15,947   25,348 
Deferred tax assets  155,763   159,293 
Other assets  54,450   20,081 
Total assets $1,702,527  $1,705,728 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $18,165  $11,636 
Deferred revenue  78,895   78,394 
Short-term operating lease liabilities  5,844   4,562 
Short-term debt  7,813   6,250 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  45,768   64,467 
Total current liabilities  156,485   165,309 
Long-term debt  263,000   265,093 
Deferred revenue, net of current portion  182,823   198,343 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  14,749   12,216 
Other liabilities  29,284   32,822 
Total liabilities  646,341   673,783 
Stockholders' Equity:        
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 560,000 shares authorized; 39,305 and 38,025 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  393   381 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (9,083)  1,634 
Additional paid-in capital  1,018,731   1,002,353 
Retained earnings  46,145   27,577 
Total stockholders' equity  1,056,186   1,031,945 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,702,527  $1,705,728 


CERENCE INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)
 
  Six Months Ended 
  March 31, 
  2022  2021 
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net income $18,568  $32,104 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:        
Depreciation and amortization  13,574   14,947 
Benefit from credit loss reserve  (418)  (261)
Stock-based compensation  16,767   27,469 
Non-cash interest expense  2,595   2,454 
Deferred tax benefit  (2,162)  (7,653)
Other  2,504   (1,481)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  (3,557)  (8,206)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  (36,354)  (7,608)
Deferred costs  2,896   3,835 
Accounts payable  6,293   (4,129)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  (2,115)  (2,970)
Deferred revenue  (11,848)  (21,492)
Net cash provided by operating activities  6,743   27,009 
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Capital expenditures  (9,985)  (5,181)
Purchases of marketable securities  (13,115)  (9,067)
Sale and maturities of marketable securities  16,453   2,700 
Payments for equity investments  (584)  (2,563)
Other investing activities  1,266   264 
Net cash used in investing activities  (5,965)  (13,847)
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Payments for long-term debt issuance costs  -   (520)
Principal payments of long-term debt  (3,126)  (3,126)
Common stock repurchases for tax withholdings for net settlement of equity awards  (46,423)  (32,200)
Principal payment of lease liabilities arising from a finance lease  (246)  (238)
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock  33,459   5,045 
Net cash used in financing activities  (16,336)  (31,039)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  (1,051)  1,356 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents  (16,609)  (16,521)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  128,428   136,067 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $111,819  $119,546 


CERENCE INC.

Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited - in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  March 31,  March 31, 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
GAAP revenue $86,280  $98,662  $180,706  $192,305 
                 
GAAP gross profit $61,974  $72,438  $132,173  $139,193 
Stock-based compensation  1,570   1,645   2,662   3,237 
Amortization of intangible assets  897   1,879   2,776   3,758 
Non-GAAP gross profit $64,441  $75,962  $137,611  $146,188 
GAAP gross margin  71.8%  73.4%  73.1%  72.4%
Non-GAAP gross margin  74.7%  77.0%  76.2%  76.0%
                 
GAAP operating income $6,280  $17,343  $29,212  $34,887 
Stock-based compensation*  10,926   14,144   12,767   27,469 
Amortization of intangible assets  4,032   5,062   9,065   10,099 
Restructuring and other costs, net*  474   537   5,389   1,017 
Non-GAAP operating income $21,712  $37,086  $56,433  $73,472 
GAAP operating margin  7.3%  17.6%  16.2%  18.1%
Non-GAAP operating margin  25.2%  37.6%  31.2%  38.2%
                 
GAAP net (loss) income $(476) $11,163  $18,568  $32,104 
Stock-based compensation*  10,926   14,144   12,767   27,469 
Amortization of intangible assets  4,032   5,062   9,065   10,099 
Restructuring and other costs, net*  474   537   5,389   1,017 
Depreciation  2,332   2,261   4,509   4,848 
Total other income (expense), net  (3,311)  36   (6,900)  (5,982)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes  3,445   6,216   3,744   (3,199)
Adjusted EBITDA $24,044  $39,347  $60,942  $78,320 
GAAP net income margin  -0.6%  11.3%  10.3%  16.7%
Adjusted EBITDA margin  27.9%  39.9%  33.7%  40.7%
* - $4.0 million in stock-based compensation is included in Restructuring and other costs, net


CERENCE INC.

Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)

(unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  March 31,  March 31, 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
GAAP net (loss) income $(476) $11,163  $18,568  $32,104 
Stock-based compensation*  10,926   14,144   12,767   27,469 
Amortization of intangible assets  4,032   5,062   9,065   10,099 
Restructuring and other costs, net*  474   537   5,389   1,017 
Non-cash interest expense  1,294   1,224   2,595   2,454 
Indemnification asset release  -   -   1,302   - 
Adjustments to income tax expense  (2,612)  (3,051)  (10,719)  (20,467)
Non-GAAP net income $13,638  $29,079  $38,967  $52,676 
                 
Adjusted EPS:                
GAAP Numerator:                
Net (loss) income attributed to common shareholders $(476) $11,163  $18,568  $32,104 
Interest on Convertible Senior Notes, net of tax  -   -   -   3,614 
Net (loss) income attributed to common shareholders - diluted $(476) $11,163  $18,568  $35,718 
                 
Non-GAAP Numerator:                
Net income attributed to common shareholders $13,638  $29,079  $38,967  $52,676 
Interest on Convertible Senior Notes, net of tax  997   978   2,016   1,977 
Net income attributed to common shareholders - diluted $14,635  $30,057  $40,983  $54,653 
                 
GAAP Denominator:                
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic  39,189   37,743   39,013   37,583 
Adjustment for diluted shares  -   1,434   573   6,147 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted  39,189   39,177   39,586   43,730 
                 
Non-GAAP Denominator:                
Weighted-average common shares outstanding- basic  39,189   37,743   39,013   37,583 
Adjustment for diluted shares  4,969   6,111   5,250   6,147 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted  44,158   43,854   44,263   43,730 
                 
GAAP net (loss) income per share - diluted $(0.01) $0.28  $0.47  $0.82 
Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $0.33  $0.69  $0.93  $1.25 
                 
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $1,598  $16,200  $6,743  $27,009 
Capital expenditures  (5,575)  (2,812)  (9,985)  (5,181)
Free Cash Flow $(3,977) $13,388  $(3,242) $21,828 
* - $4.0 million in stock-based compensation is included in Restructuring and other costs, net


CERENCE INC.

Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)

(unaudited - in thousands)
 
  Q2FY22  Q1FY22  Q4FY21  Q3FY21 
GAAP revenues $86,280  $94,426  $98,076  $96,801 
Less: Professional services revenue  20,646   19,417   21,073   16,538 
Non-GAAP Repeatable revenues $65,634  $75,009  $77,003  $80,263 
                 
GAAP revenues TTM $375,583             
Less: Professional services revenue TTM  77,674             
Non-GAAP Repeatable revenues TTM $297,909             
Repeatable software contribution  79%            


CERENCE INC.

Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)

(unaudited - in thousands)
 
  Q3 2022  FY2022 
  Low  High  Low  High 
GAAP revenue $90,000  $94,000  $365,000  $385,000 
                 
GAAP gross profit $66,300  $70,300  $267,900  $287,900 
Stock-based compensation  1,400   1,400   4,700   4,700 
Amortization of intangible assets  100   100   3,000   3,000 
Non-GAAP gross profit $67,800  $71,800  $275,600  $295,600 
GAAP gross margin  74%  75%  73%  75%
Non-GAAP gross margin  75%  76%  76%  77%
                 
GAAP operating income $13,300  $17,300  $59,300  $79,300 
Stock-based compensation  7,100   7,100   28,400   28,400 
Amortization of intangible assets  3,000   3,000   14,700   14,700 
Restructuring and other costs, net  400   400   6,300   6,300 
Non-GAAP operating income $23,800  $27,800  $108,700  $128,700 
GAAP operating margin  15%  18%  16%  21%
Non-GAAP operating margin  26%  30%  30%  33%
                 
GAAP net income $6,200  $8,800  $34,400  $49,200 
Stock-based compensation  7,100   7,100   28,400   28,400 
Amortization of intangible assets  3,000   3,000   14,700   14,700 
Restructuring and other costs, net  400   400   6,300   6,300 
Depreciation  2,500   2,500   10,000   10,000 
Total other income (expense), net  (3,400)  (3,400)  (13,500)  (13,500)
Provision for income taxes  3,700   5,100   11,400   16,600 
Adjusted EBITDA $26,300  $30,300  $118,700  $138,700 
GAAP net income margin  7%  9%  9%  13%
Adjusted EBITDA margin  29%  32%  33%  36%


CERENCE INC.

Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)

(unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Q3 2022  FY2022 
  Low  High  Low  High 
GAAP net income $6,200  $8,800  $34,400  $49,200 
Stock-based compensation  7,100   7,100   28,400   28,400 
Amortization of intangibles  3,000   3,000   14,700   14,700 
Restructuring and other costs, net  400   400   6,300   6,300 
Non-cash interest expense  1,300   1,300   5,300   5,300 
Indemnification asset release  -   -   1,300   1,300 
Adjustments to income tax expense  (1,200)  (700)  (14,400)  (13,400)
Non-GAAP net income $16,800  $19,900  $76,000  $91,800 
                 
Adjusted EPS:                
GAAP Numerator:                
Net income attributed to common shareholders $6,200  $8,800  $34,400  $49,200 
                 
Non-GAAP Numerator:                
Net income attributed to common shareholders $16,800  $19,900  $76,000  $91,800 
Interest on Convertible Senior Notes, net of tax  1,000   1,000   4,000   4,000 
Net income attributed to common shareholders - diluted $17,800  $20,900  $80,000  $95,800 
                 
GAAP Denominator:                
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic  39,300   39,300   39,100   39,100 
Adjustment for diluted shares  300   300   700   700 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted  39,600   39,600   39,800   39,800 
                 
Non-GAAP Denominator:                
Weighted-average common shares outstanding- basic  39,300   39,300   39,100   39,100 
Adjustment for diluted shares  5,000   5,000   5,300   5,300 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted  44,300   44,300   44,400   44,400 
                 
GAAP net income per share - diluted $0.16  $0.22  $0.86  $1.24 
Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $0.40  $0.47  $1.80  $2.16 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsPress Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.