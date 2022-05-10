Entrada Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

BOSTON, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. TRDA, a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing intracellular Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™) therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced that Dipal Doshi, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. The conference is taking place May 23 – 26, 2022.
The company's presentation will be available to view beginning Monday, May 23, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.entradatx.com. A replay will be available on the Entrada website for 90 days following the event.
About Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles (EEV™) therapeutics, to engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible and undruggable. The Company's EEV therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues with an improved therapeutic index. Through its proprietary, highly versatile and modular EEV Platform, Entrada is building a robust development portfolio of oligonucleotide-, antibody- and enzyme-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular diseases, immunology, oncology and diseases of the central nervous system. The Company's lead oligonucleotide programs include ENTR-601-44 targeting Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and a follow-on program targeting myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).
For more information about Entrada, please visit our website, www.entradatx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Investor and Media Contact
Karla MacDonald
VP, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
kmacdonald@entradatx.com
