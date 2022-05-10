Spectacular Art Installation to be Unveiled at Ripley's Aquarium of Canada Highlights the Plastic Pollution Crisis

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
What: An iconic, three-story-tall Giant Plastic Tap art installation by celebrated Canadian artist and activist Benjamin Von Wong, spewing single-use plastic waste all over the entrance of Ripley's Aquarium of Canada. Come be a part of history to share this simple but urgent message: it's time to #TurnOffThePlasticTap. This striking symbol of the global plastic pollution crisis will be on display until World Oceans Day on June 8, 2022.
Who: Meet the artist Benjamin Von Wong, who is pleased to see his creation back in Canada and will be at Ripley's' for its unveiling. Katie McMahon, Director of Education, Conservation and Guest Experience at Ripley's Aquarium of Canada and Anthony Merante, Plastic Campaigner at Oceana Canada will also be available.
Where: Launch in front of Ripley's Aquarium of Canada, 288 Bremner Blvd Toronto, ON
When: Tuesday, May 10, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.
Why: Canada produces more than 2.8 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, and often we forget what that looks like. The plastic tap is a reminder to Canadians that our waste is made up of everyday items like water bottles, coffee cups, food packaging, cutlery, bags and more. Benjamin Von Wong has used his art to show us that action against these unnecessary single-use plastic items can help us finally start to turn off the tap.
This art installation was also featured at the United Nations headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, welcoming 1,500 delegates from 193 different countries as they successfully began work on a global plastics treaty.
